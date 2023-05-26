Joventut Badalona point guard Conrad Martinez of Spain committed to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, according to Eurohopes.

Martinez announced on his Instagram on Thursday that he won’t be returning to the club next season.

“First of all I want to thank the Badalona Youth Club for the confidence they have placed in me during all these years,” he said in Spanish, which was translated via the app. “After finishing this junior stage and evaluating my next objectives, next season I won’t be part of the Badalona Youth Club.

“I have been very happy all this time, being the best Club I have been able to train as a player and above all as a person. I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, delegates, physicians, doctors, physical trainers, technical management and everyone who helped me during this time, of work and great effort. I hope in the future to be able to fulfill one of my childhood dreams, when I entered the Olympic Games 8 years ago.”

Martinez was vital in the Penya U18 team that defeated Real Madrid to win the Spanish Championship and qualify for the ANGT finals.

The 6-foot point guard fits the profile of head coach Tommy Lloyd, who is known to heavily recruit international players.

Martinez joins 7-foot-2 Lithuanian Motiejus Krivas as international commits coming to Tucson to play for Lloyd next season.

The Wildcats have also gotten Keshad Johnson (San Diego State) and Jaden Bradley (Alabama) via the transfer portal, while Swedish guard Pelle Larsson is returning to Arizona after testing the waters of the 2023 NBA Draft.

