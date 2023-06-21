All four of the basketball teams between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats will gather at Footprint Center in Phoenix for a series of games on Dec. 20 this year.

The Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame series will for the first time include the men’s and women’s teams playing in the same venue on the same day.

The ASU women will face Fresno State, while Arizona plays Gonzaga in the first session of games.

Bobby Hurley’s Sun Devils play Northwestern, with the Wildcat men facing Alabama in the second session.

“The Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series Phoenix will be an unforgettable event, showcasing why Footprint Center is a premier sports and entertainment venue,” Phoenix Suns and Mercury chief executive officer Josh Bartelstein said.

“Our state has a rich basketball heritage, and it will be on full display on December 20 with the men’s and women’s teams from Arizona and Arizona State all playing top-level competition in the home of the Suns and Mercury.”

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Position Sports will put on the event.

The series follows the Dec. 16 Jerry Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center that will also host four games, including Grand Canyon’s matchup against Portland.

Tickets for both events go on sale in July, while tipoff times will be announced at a later time.

“We always enjoy competing in Phoenix, where our fans have a chance to support us,” ASU men’s coach Bobby Hurley said in a release. “Jerry Colangelo has done so much for the game of basketball, so it’s an honor to participate in an event supporting his legacy.”

The state for the 2023-24 season also hosts the Arizona Tip-Off, an eight-team event from Nov. 17-19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale that will include GCU and Northern Arizona.

