Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame event to host all ASU, Arizona teams in Phoenix

Jun 21, 2023, 10:31 AM

Jerry Colangelo Classic...

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


All four of the basketball teams between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats will gather at Footprint Center in Phoenix for a series of games on Dec. 20 this year.

The Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame series will for the first time include the men’s and women’s teams playing in the same venue on the same day.

The ASU women will face Fresno State, while Arizona plays Gonzaga in the first session of games.

Bobby Hurley’s Sun Devils play Northwestern, with the Wildcat men facing Alabama in the second session.

RELATED STORIES

“The Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series Phoenix will be an unforgettable event, showcasing why Footprint Center is a premier sports and entertainment venue,” Phoenix Suns and Mercury chief executive officer Josh Bartelstein said.

“Our state has a rich basketball heritage, and it will be on full display on December 20 with the men’s and women’s teams from Arizona and Arizona State all playing top-level competition in the home of the Suns and Mercury.”

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Position Sports will put on the event.

The series follows the Dec. 16 Jerry Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center that will also host four games, including Grand Canyon’s matchup against Portland.

Tickets for both events go on sale in July, while tipoff times will be announced at a later time.

“We always enjoy competing in Phoenix, where our fans have a chance to support us,” ASU men’s coach Bobby Hurley said in a release. “Jerry Colangelo has done so much for the game of basketball, so it’s an honor to participate in an event supporting his legacy.”

The state for the 2023-24 season also hosts the Arizona Tip-Off, an eight-team event from Nov. 17-19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale that will include GCU and Northern Arizona.

Arizona State Basketball

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on as his team takes on the TCU Horne...

Wills Rice

ASU hoops reportedly finalizing deal to play TCU in March Madness rematch

ASU is reportedly finalizing a deal to play TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 12 in a March Madness rematch, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

3 days ago

Arizona State football...

Arizona Sports

Shaun McDonald, Jason Kipnis among 2023 Sun Devil Hall of Fame class

The Sun Devil Hall of Fame has six new individuals and a team, including football star Shaun McDonald and baseball player Jason Kipnis.

6 days ago

Arizona Wildcats v. Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Robbins on realignment: ‘(Arizona, ASU) don’t have to do same thing’

University of Arizona president Bobby Robbins' comments come with the Pac-12 conference still without a new media rights deal.

13 days ago

Frankie Collins...

Arizona Sports

PG Frankie Collins returns to ASU after testing NBA Draft waters

Point guard Frankie Collins is returning to the Arizona State Sun Devils and will represent Bobby Hurley's lone returning starter.

27 days ago

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McD...

Associated Press

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, commits to USC ahead of last Pac-12 season

LeBron James' oldest son Bronny James will compete in the Pac-12 next season for the University of Southern California.

2 months ago

ESPN Pac-12...

Arizona Sports

Report: ESPN not interested taking top Pac-12 football games in new media deal

Reports indicate the Pac-12 remains far from landing a new media rights deal as conference meetings conclude on Thursday.

2 months ago

Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame event to host all ASU, Arizona teams in Phoenix