Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former ASU coach Herm Edwards optimistic about Pac-12’s future

Jul 28, 2023, 6:34 PM

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Pac-12 is about to look a whole lot more different than Herm Edwards remembers it since he joined Arizona State in 2017 as its football coach and was fired in September 2022.

The future departure of USC and UCLA, combined with the recent development of Colorado’s as well, has the longevity of the conference in doubt, with several more changes surely coming.

Edwards, however, is among the optimists when it comes to how it all shakes out.

RELATED STORIES

“Well I think the Pac-8 will find a way to add more teams,” he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday. “They’ve lost some outstanding football teams but they’ll add some teams. These presidents and these ADs, they’re well aware of what they need to do.

“The problem for them a little bit is the TV contract. That’s what generates all this money for all these universities. … It’s interesting to watch this thing unfold.”

Schools like San Diego State, Southern Methodist, Boise State, Fresno State and UNLV have been mentioned in recent weeks as targets worth considering for the Pac-12.

But there’s no replacing USC and UCLA, who are off to the Big Ten at the end of the 2023-24 season.

“That’s always tough,” Edwards said of those two exits. “Because you’re talking about programs that were in the original Pac-8. … There’s been some movement there. You lose those two big-time programs. They’ll find a way. … No one knows right now.”

Edwards also mentioned the possibility of Pac-12 teams leaving to join another conference, another possibility that could emerge in the summer.

247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello reports the Arizona Wildcats are a “primary target” next on the list for the Big 12, which could increase the gap even further for the conference set to be the best destination for men’s basketball. BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati have been added to a conference that includes a few storied basketball programs like Baylor, Kansas and Texas.

Arizona State Football

Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium...

Arizona Sports

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Is the Pac-12 done? What’s next for ASU?

Colorado's departure for the Big 12 shakes up the Pac-12, especially for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats.

19 hours ago

Trenton Bourget...

Arizona Sports

ESPN writer likes Trenton Bourguet to win ASU QB battle, trailed by Drew Pyne

ESPN writer Adam Rittenberg calls the quarterback battle for the Sun Devils one of the most intriguing in the nation.

19 hours ago

Arizona Wildcats AD Dave Heeke...

Kevin Zimmerman

Bye, Buffs: What’s the fallout for ASU, Arizona in Pac-12 realignment?

After Colorado opted to depart for the Big 12 after this academic year, eyes might be on ASU and Arizona as the Pac-12 realigns.

19 hours ago

The Pac-12 Football display at Resorts World for Pac-12 Media Day at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts Worl...

Dan Bickley

Pac-12’s future only bleaker, reveals conference’s core issues

The Pac-12 is crumbling, and it feels like the bottom is about to fall out of the tub. More defections are inevitable.

2 days ago

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes, Big 12...

Arizona Sports

Colorado regents approve Buffs to leave Pac-12 for Big 12 after 2023-24

The Colorado Board of Regents on Thursday approved the Colorado Buffaloes to join the Big 12 conference after the 2023-24 school year.

2 days ago

Elijhah Badger, Arizona State football...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football single-game tickets for Pac-12 play on sale

Single-game tickets for the Arizona State Sun Devils' Pac-12 football schedule are on sale as of Thursday, the school announced.

2 days ago

Former ASU coach Herm Edwards optimistic about Pac-12’s future