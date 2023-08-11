Close
Diamondbacks to bring back throwback uniforms for 25th anniversary celebration

Aug 11, 2023, 6:45 AM

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives third base coach Tony Perezchica #3 on September 4, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY THREADS BLOG


PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks fans will get to see Corbin Carroll don the purple and teal pinstripes in a game at Chase Field for the first time, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s hair will finally match the uniform.

The D-backs are celebrating their 25th anniversary this weekend during a three-game series against the San Diego Padres and will wear their 2001 vest uniforms in each game.

The jerseys and purple hats were hung up at each locker in the clubhouse after Wednesday’s game.

The D-backs played their first season in 1998 and alumni from different eras including the 2001 World Series will be in the building. Randy Johnson, Jay Bell and Tony Womack, along with regulars Luis Gonzalez and Mark Grace, are set to attend.

The first 15,000 fans at Saturday’s game will receive a replica jersey. Longtime radio voice Greg Schulte will throw the first pitch, and trumpeter Jesse Maguire will perform the National Anthem.

Nike and MLB agreed to a rule where teams would wear four uniforms plus their City Connect jerseys this year, but an exception was made for the anniversary.

The D-backs have not worn their purple and teals since the 2021 season.

