You go up in the mountain shortly after dusk, you set up camp, you get a fire going and who doesn’t love a good ghost story?

Well, adidas does, apparently. The sponsor and provider of the Arizona State uniforms is unveiling their “Ghost Story” uniforms that the Sun Devils will wear when they take on Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 7 at Mountain America Stadium.

The Sun Devils are the thing that goes bump in the night. 😈 Thanks to @adidasFballUS for the Ghost Story uniforms that we will wear on 10/7 when we take on Colorado. 🔱#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/ge5AEkmGvo — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) August 25, 2023

The uniforms are black and feature gold numbers with white outlines, a gray gradient with the Arizona flag on the side of the jersey and a gold pitch forks on the pants. What creates the ghost aspect of the jersey appears to glow-in-the-dark around the numbers.

Oct. 7 won’t be the only time the Sun Devils will be wearing black in 2023. Their second game is a blackout night against Oklahoma State, while the Pac-12 opener versus USC will be a maroon monsoon on Sept. 23.

Previously, the school teased its new home uniforms for 2023.