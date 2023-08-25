Close
Sun Devils hope to put a scare into Buffaloes with ‘Ghost Story’ uniforms

Aug 25, 2023

Arizona State's "Ghost Story" jersey, courtesy of adidas. (Arizona State Football/Twitter)

You go up in the mountain shortly after dusk, you set up camp, you get a fire going and who doesn’t love a good ghost story?

Well, adidas does, apparently. The sponsor and provider of the Arizona State uniforms is unveiling their “Ghost Story” uniforms that the Sun Devils will wear when they take on Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 7 at Mountain America Stadium.

The uniforms are black and feature gold numbers with white outlines, a gray gradient with the Arizona flag on the side of the jersey and a gold pitch forks on the pants. What creates the ghost aspect of the jersey appears to glow-in-the-dark around the numbers.

Oct. 7 won’t be the only time the Sun Devils will be wearing black in 2023. Their second game is a blackout night against Oklahoma State, while the Pac-12 opener versus USC will be a maroon monsoon on Sept. 23.

Previously, the school teased its new home uniforms for 2023.

