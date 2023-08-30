Close
Cardinals practice squad tracker: WR Andre Baccellia reportedly on roster

Aug 30, 2023

Andre Baccellia at Red & White practice...

Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia looks on during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

After filling out their initial 53-man roster, the Arizona Cardinals now turn their attention to the practice squad.

While most NFL teams can add 16 players to the practice squad, the Cardinals could have an extra roster spot thanks to tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who would not count toward the total number as part of the International Player Pathway Program.

Receivers Andre Baccellia and Kaden Davis, offensive linemen Hayden Howerton and Jackson Barton, cornerbacks Quavian White and Bobby Price, safety Andre Chachere quarterback Jeff Driskel, running back Corey Clement, defensive lineman Eric Banks and tight end Bernhard Seikovits were present at Cardinals practice on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 practice squad roster

WR Andre Baccellia (per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson)

Baccellia returns to the Cardinals after being among the plethora of releases that came down the wire during 53-man roster cutdown day on Tuesday.

The wide receiver made five catches for 77 yards in two preseason matchups.

Baccellia had been around the team the past two seasons, primarily serving as a practice squad body.

He appeared in eight games last season for Arizona, recording seven catches for 45 yards.

QB Jeff Driskel (per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro)

Another casualty of Tuesday’s cutdown day, Driskel brought an added veteran presence to the QB room but was very limited for much of training camp and did not appear in any of Arizona’s preseason matchups due to injury.

The QB appeared in seven games last season (two starts), completing 70% of his passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

