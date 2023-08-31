Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Reaction to ASU’s self-imposed bowl ban

Aug 31, 2023, 5:57 AM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss the huge news that Arizona State has self-imposed a postseason ban on its football program for the 2023 season. The guys then preview the upcoming season as well.

The bowl ban stems from an NCAA investigation into alleged improper recruiting practices by former Sun Devil head coach Herm Edwards and his assistant coaches.

The Sun Devils will now be barred from playing in a bowl game in head coach Kenny Dillingham’s first year at the helm and highly-touted quarterback Jaden Rashada’s freshman campaign.

RELATED STORIES

This season ASU will play 12 games, with eight of those being at home and four on the road. The Sun Devils begin their schedule with Southern Utah on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

The most important home matchups are against Oklahoma State on Sept. 9, USC on Sept. 23, Colorado on Oct. 7, Oregon on Nov. 18 and the Territorial Cup against rival Arizona on Nov. 25. The key road matchups are Nov. 4 at Utah and Nov. 11 at UCLA.

On offense, ASU has talented skill position players but question marks on the offensive line. Defensively, the team’s secondary should excel, while the defensive line and linebackers are mysteries.

Arizona State Football

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback...

Associated Press

Pac-12 football this week: Deion Sanders, Kenny Dillingham debut

Caleb Williams continues building his resume as a top NFL Draft prospect, while Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham make their debuts.

9 hours ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, with the Arizona State Sun...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah preview: What to expect in Week 1 and beyond

A new era of ASU football begins, and with a new head coach and an overhauled roster, the Sun Devils look to bounce back from a 3-9 season.

1 day ago

Ray Anderson, Arizona state athletic director...

Arizona Sports

Ray Anderson explains timing, calculation of Arizona State bowl ban

Arizona State's Ray Anderson said his office did not control the timing of the Sun Devils' football bowl ban.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham ready to focus on football after noisy offseason

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham is ready to get back football as the Sun Devils prepare to open the 2023 season versus Southern Utah. Ahead of the season opener, Dillingham joined Bickley and Marotta to talk about starting quarterback Jaden Rashada, ASU's self-imposed bowl ban and more.

9 hours ago

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State head coach...

Kevin Zimmerman

Kenny Dillingham excited to finally focus on football after Arizona State’s noisy offseason

First-year Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham can enjoy that his worries are back to football minutiae, finally.

1 day ago

Head Coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils speaks with the media at Zouk Nightclub...

Kellan Olson

Arizona State football releases 1st depth chart for 2023 season

The Arizona State Sun Devils released their first depth chart for the 2023 season ahead of Thursday's opener against Southern Utah.

2 days ago

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Reaction to ASU’s self-imposed bowl ban