On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss the huge news that Arizona State has self-imposed a postseason ban on its football program for the 2023 season. The guys then preview the upcoming season as well.

The bowl ban stems from an NCAA investigation into alleged improper recruiting practices by former Sun Devil head coach Herm Edwards and his assistant coaches.

The Sun Devils will now be barred from playing in a bowl game in head coach Kenny Dillingham’s first year at the helm and highly-touted quarterback Jaden Rashada’s freshman campaign.

This season ASU will play 12 games, with eight of those being at home and four on the road. The Sun Devils begin their schedule with Southern Utah on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

The most important home matchups are against Oklahoma State on Sept. 9, USC on Sept. 23, Colorado on Oct. 7, Oregon on Nov. 18 and the Territorial Cup against rival Arizona on Nov. 25. The key road matchups are Nov. 4 at Utah and Nov. 11 at UCLA.

On offense, ASU has talented skill position players but question marks on the offensive line. Defensively, the team’s secondary should excel, while the defensive line and linebackers are mysteries.