The optimism for the Arizona Cardinals to field a competitive team isn’t only facing skepticism among the human football enjoyers.

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium brought the entire 2023 schedule to four baby cownose rays ahead of Week 1, and the group of youngsters picked a 4-13 season for the Cardinals.

Baby cownose rays from SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium were asked to pick the entire Arizona Cardinals schedule. They mapped out a 4-13 season. The video is courtesy SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium. pic.twitter.com/I6TcenS77Y — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 6, 2023

SEA LIFE used a method called “target training,” which includes holding a colored target in the water that indicates that it’s feeding time.

It’s just that the rays were more hungry for Cardinals losses than they were for Arizona wins.

The rays — who are not of betting age — picked just under FanDuel Sportsbook’s current over/under for the Cardinals set at 4.5 wins. That is the lowest in the NFL heading into the year.

The foursome of rays did predict the Cardinals would take a Week 1 victory against the Washington Commanders, getting the season off on the right foot despite not having starting quarterback Kyler Murray to begin 2023.

They are buying Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon’s approach of not naming his starting quarterback — Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune are the options. It could keep the Commanders’ defensive staff guessing as Sunday approaches.

Other Cardinals wins predicted by the stingrays were for Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, Week 10 over the Atlanta Falcons and Week 13 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

