ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State reveals blackout uniforms for Oklahoma State matchup

Sep 7, 2023, 8:15 PM

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The blackout is back for the Arizona State Sun Devils football squad and the announcement always comes with the eager wait for the jersey unveiling.

Sun Devils social media released a video showing a motorcycle rider in ASU gear rolling through Tempe dropping off a gym bag, filled with the uniforms.

The black uniforms feature gold numbers and patches, with the helmet serving as the standout piece of the fit. The maroon bucket features a black stripe down the middle, accented in gold. The Sun Devil pitchfork is black, also accented with gold.

Arizona State began the Kenny Dillingham era with a win over Southern Utah that was certainly eventful after a lengthy delay for weather took the game’s finish well past midnight. The 24-21 victory wasn’t quite the blowout expected and served as a tune-up for the real start of the schedule, Week 2’s meeting against Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are also 1-0, taking down Central Arkansas 27-13. The oddsmakers are giving the Sun Devils a real shot, listing Oklahoma State as three-point favorites.

You can listen to the action at 7:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

