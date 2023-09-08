Arizona State reveals blackout uniforms for Oklahoma State matchup
Sep 7, 2023, 8:15 PM
The blackout is back for the Arizona State Sun Devils football squad and the announcement always comes with the eager wait for the jersey unveiling.
Sun Devils social media released a video showing a motorcycle rider in ASU gear rolling through Tempe dropping off a gym bag, filled with the uniforms.
Sun Devils, going dark 😈⚫️#ForksUp /// #BlackoutOSU pic.twitter.com/IH7nMGSLT2
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 8, 2023
The black uniforms feature gold numbers and patches, with the helmet serving as the standout piece of the fit. The maroon bucket features a black stripe down the middle, accented in gold. The Sun Devil pitchfork is black, also accented with gold.
Arizona State began the Kenny Dillingham era with a win over Southern Utah that was certainly eventful after a lengthy delay for weather took the game’s finish well past midnight. The 24-21 victory wasn’t quite the blowout expected and served as a tune-up for the real start of the schedule, Week 2’s meeting against Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys are also 1-0, taking down Central Arkansas 27-13. The oddsmakers are giving the Sun Devils a real shot, listing Oklahoma State as three-point favorites.
You can listen to the action at 7:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.