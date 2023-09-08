<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has one request for Sun Devil faithful ahead of the football team’s Week 2 matchup against Oklahoma State (1-0): Pack the stadium and be loud.

The students had no issue packing the stadium in Week 1 against Southern Utah, with ASU reporting over 11,600 students in attendance. Besides the Inferno Section, fan support was sparse.

Once a monsoon rolled in and caused a two-and-a-half-hour delay, Mountain America Stadium was nearly a ghost town by the time play restarted around 11:30.

Nonetheless, with a new week and a new opponent, Dillingham hopes the crowd noise disrupts Oklahoma State’s scheme. The reasons go beyond optics and energy.

“For us to be loud and make the (Oklahoma State) O-linemen hear different cadences through the crowd noise is a huge advantage for us,” Dillingham told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Friday. “If they go on the clap cadence, us being loud kind of wavers out the clap a little bit.

“Getting everybody out there, not only for our own guys and the competitive advantage in the game of getting this place rockin’ and loud, is they play three different quarterbacks and they’re going to hear three different quarterbacks. And they’re going to hear three different cadences or they’re going to go on a clap cadence.”

According to Dillingham, there will be “big-time” recruits from the state of Arizona that will be at Mountain America Stadium as well.

An electric crowd can even draw recruits to play for the program.

“They need to see the environment. They need to see that ASU football is heading in the right direction, not just from football and a coaching standpoint … but the Valley’s getting behind it,” Dillingham said. “It’s bigger than just this game, it’s building the program.”

The Sun Devils take on the Cowboys on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tune to the Arizona Sports app or 98.7 to listen.