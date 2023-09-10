Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State, Oklahoma State air it out in first half

Sep 9, 2023, 9:08 PM | Updated: 11:31 pm

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


It was an arms race in the first half of the Arizona State game against Oklahoma State on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.

Jaden Rashada connected with a wide-open Elijhah Badger for a 65-yard completion for a touchdown early in the second to give the Sun Devils a 15-7 advantage.

The freshman Rashada was 8-for-13 for 106 yards and a score.

Alan Bowman connected on passes of 20-, 18- and 16-yards in the first half himself, as the Cowboys gave the ASU defense a run for its money.

The senior Bowman, part of the vaunted three-quarterback attack of OSU, threw for 113 yards on 11-for-16.

Quarterback number two, specifically No. 12, for OK State, Gunnar Gundy, saw time in the second quarter. He orchestrated a scoring drive that led to a field goal brought the game to 15-10 at the half.

The southpaw slinger was 3-for-4 for 28 yards. He is Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s son.

