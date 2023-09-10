It was an arms race in the first half of the Arizona State game against Oklahoma State on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.

Jaden Rashada connected with a wide-open Elijhah Badger for a 65-yard completion for a touchdown early in the second to give the Sun Devils a 15-7 advantage.

The freshman Rashada was 8-for-13 for 106 yards and a score.

Alan Bowman connected on passes of 20-, 18- and 16-yards in the first half himself, as the Cowboys gave the ASU defense a run for its money.

The senior Bowman, part of the vaunted three-quarterback attack of OSU, threw for 113 yards on 11-for-16.

Quarterback number two, specifically No. 12, for OK State, Gunnar Gundy, saw time in the second quarter. He orchestrated a scoring drive that led to a field goal brought the game to 15-10 at the half.

The southpaw slinger was 3-for-4 for 28 yards. He is Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s son.