Arizona State’s Jalin Conyers, Brooks ruled out vs. Fresno State

Arizona State will be down more key starters when the Sun Devils face Fresno State at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

Tight end Jalin Conyers and running back DeCarlos Brooks will both miss the game due to injury, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Conyers, a redshirt junior, has six catches on the season, for 68 yards, including a 43-yard grab in the game against Southern Utah. Brooks, another redshirt junior, has 90 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Other players experiencing injuries are offensive tackle Emmit Bohle, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, defensive lineman Kyran Bourda, defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper and defensive back Montana Warren.

Bohle suffered a season-ending leg injury on Saturday against Oklahoma State.

The Sun Devils are coming off a loss to the Cowboys, 27-15, in Tempe. The competitive advantage of having three quarterbacks play through the game for Oklahoma State kept the Arizona State defense off-kilter.

Fresno State is coming to the Valley with a record of 2-0 after beating Purdue in Indiana and then Eastern Washington at home.

ASU will take on Fresno State in its last non-conference game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.