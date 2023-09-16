On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne being healthy and what it means for true freshman starting quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Pyne, a transfer from Notre Dame, hurt his hamstring at Camp Tontozona in August and has not been active for the Sun Devils’ first two games of the season. He was back practicing this week and could play Saturday against Fresno State (2-0) if ASU (1-1) decides to make a move to him from Rashada.

Rashada has been solid through his first two starts in 2023 but not spectacular enough to cement himself as the clear starting quarterback moving forward. He has completed 56.7% of his passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Fighting Irish last season.

Schnell, Morrison and Vareldzis also discuss Deion Sanders and Colorado’s success. In his first year at Colorado, the Buffaloes are 2-0 with wins over TCU and Nebraska.

The guys wrap up the podcast by previewing ASU vs. Fresno State and going around Sun Devil athletics. The Sun Devils and Bulldogs kickoff on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Arizona time with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ESPN 620 AM and ArizonaSports.com.