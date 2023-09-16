Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: With Drew Pyne healthy, does ASU have a quarterback controversy?

Sep 15, 2023, 5:00 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne being healthy and what it means for true freshman starting quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Pyne, a transfer from Notre Dame, hurt his hamstring at Camp Tontozona in August and has not been active for the Sun Devils’ first two games of the season. He was back practicing this week and could play Saturday against Fresno State (2-0) if ASU (1-1) decides to make a move to him from Rashada.

RELATED STORIES

Rashada has been solid through his first two starts in 2023 but not spectacular enough to cement himself as the clear starting quarterback moving forward. He has completed 56.7% of his passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Fighting Irish last season.

Schnell, Morrison and Vareldzis also discuss Deion Sanders and Colorado’s success. In his first year at Colorado, the Buffaloes are 2-0 with wins over TCU and Nebraska.

The guys wrap up the podcast by previewing ASU vs. Fresno State and going around Sun Devil athletics. The Sun Devils and Bulldogs kickoff on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Arizona time with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ESPN 620 AM and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Fresno State vs. Arizona State preview: Can the Sun Devils learn to play a 60-minute game?

There are plenty of questions facing Arizona State as they prepare to face Fresno State on Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium.

20 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports

Sparky helmets coming out for Arizona State matchup vs. Fresno State

Sparky the Sun Devil will make an appearance for Arizona State in their Saturday home game against the Fresno State on ASU's helmets.

20 hours ago

Drew Pyne, Arizona State football quarterback...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona State QB Drew Pyne ‘100% or as close to’ it ahead of Fresno State game

Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne is healthy and will be available alongside freshman Jaden Rashada against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

20 hours ago

Kenny Dillingham...

Associated Press

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham, Colorado’s Deion Sanders show new thinking with coaching hires

In the past, ASU's Kenny Dillingham's youth might have prevented him from being hired, but conventional wisdom has shifted.

2 days ago

Jalin Conyers #12 of the Arizona State Sun Devils runs towards the open field against the Southern ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State’s Jalin Conyers, Brooks ruled out vs. Fresno State

Arizona State will be down more key starters when the Sun Devils face Fresno State at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Did ASU make the right decision to not hire Coach Prime? The State of the Sun Devils podcast debates

Did ASU make the right decision not to hire Coach Prime? The State of the Sun Devils podcast debates. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

2 days ago

State of the Sun Devils podcast: With Drew Pyne healthy, does ASU have a quarterback controversy?