Arizona State was already without starting quarterback Jaden Rashada vs. Fresno State due to an undisclosed injury and on Saturday the problem reared its ugly head again.

Trenton Bourguet stepped in for Rashada and with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter, Bourguet went down with an apparent left leg injury. He was helped off the field while unable to put any pressure on his left leg.

Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet went down with an injury on the 2nd drive of the game. pic.twitter.com/12AXuruYFT — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 17, 2023

Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, who was in the running to win the starting job during fall camp, lost a fumble on his first play of the season for the Sun Devils.

Bourget went 6-for-8 with 47 pass yards before going down with the injury.

The reported plan for Saturday was to see both Bourguet and Pyne in the game while Rashada recovered.

Pyne went down with a hamstring injury in the offseason and did not appear to be 100% healthy on Saturday as his mobility in the pocket was limited.

Fresno State jumped out to an early lead in Tempe, scoring on its first possession and picking off Bourguet on the second.

ASU’s defense had little answer for Fresno State’s run and pass game early in the contest while the (heavily injured) offensive unit struggled to keep pressure out of the backfield.

Fresno State racked up 148 yards in the first quarter compared to ASU’s 49.

Fresno State racked up 148 yards in the first quarter compared to ASU's 49.

The Bulldogs lead the Sun Devils 13-0 in the second quarter.