Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU’s Trenton Bourguet exits in 1st quarter with injury, Drew Pyne gets nod at QB

Sep 16, 2023, 8:23 PM | Updated: 8:30 pm

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

Arizona State was already without starting quarterback Jaden Rashada vs. Fresno State due to an undisclosed injury and on Saturday the problem reared its ugly head again.

Trenton Bourguet stepped in for Rashada and with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter, Bourguet went down with an apparent left leg injury. He was helped off the field while unable to put any pressure on his left leg.

Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, who was in the running to win the starting job during fall camp, lost a fumble on his first play of the season for the Sun Devils.

Bourget went 6-for-8 with 47 pass yards before going down with the injury.

RELATED STORIES

The reported plan for Saturday was to see both Bourguet and Pyne in the game while Rashada recovered.

Pyne went down with a hamstring injury in the offseason and did not appear to be 100% healthy on Saturday as his mobility in the pocket was limited.

Fresno State jumped out to an early lead in Tempe, scoring on its first possession and picking off Bourguet on the second.

ASU’s defense had little answer for Fresno State’s run and pass game early in the contest while the (heavily injured) offensive unit struggled to keep pressure out of the backfield.

Fresno State racked up 148 yards in the first quarter compared to ASU’s 49.

The Bulldogs lead the Sun Devils 13-0 in the second quarter. Tune in to ESPN 620 AM or 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona State Football

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada out vs. Fresno State

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will not play on Saturday against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium.

21 hours ago

Arizona State starting QB Jaden Rashada in practice...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: With Drew Pyne healthy, does ASU have a quarterback controversy?

ASU QB Drew Pyne is healthy. What does that mean for freshman QB Jaden Rashada? Also, the guys talk about the goings-on around campus.

2 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Fresno State vs. Arizona State preview: Can the Sun Devils learn to play a 60-minute game?

There are plenty of questions facing Arizona State as they prepare to face Fresno State on Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports

Sparky helmets coming out for Arizona State matchup vs. Fresno State

Sparky the Sun Devil will make an appearance for Arizona State in their Saturday home game against the Fresno State on ASU's helmets.

2 days ago

Drew Pyne, Arizona State football quarterback...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona State QB Drew Pyne ‘100% or as close to’ it ahead of Fresno State game

Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne is healthy and will be available alongside freshman Jaden Rashada against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

2 days ago

Kenny Dillingham...

Associated Press

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham, Colorado’s Deion Sanders show new thinking with coaching hires

In the past, ASU's Kenny Dillingham's youth might have prevented him from being hired, but conventional wisdom has shifted.

3 days ago

ASU’s Trenton Bourguet exits in 1st quarter with injury, Drew Pyne gets nod at QB