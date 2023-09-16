Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada out vs. Fresno State

Close
Sep 16, 2023, 12:22 PM | Updated: 12:30 pm

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will not play on Saturday against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium.

The freshman is dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Trenton Bourguet and Drew Pyne are expected to split time under center for the Sun Devils.

Rashada started the first two games for ASU, going 1-1 against Southern Utah and Oklahoma State. He was 34-for-60 passing for 403 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Rashada also connected with Elijhah Badger for a 65-yard pass in the loss to the Cowboys.

On3 is reporting Bourguet will get the nod tonight.

Drew Pyne to start for Arizona State?

Pyne was in strong contention for the starting quarterback position at Camp Tontozona this summer.

However, a tear in his hamstring derailed the competition from the Notre Dame transfer’s perspective. That, along with the strong play of Rashada, led to the freshman winning the quarterback position for the season opener against Southern Utah.

Now on the mend, the redshirt sophomore is primed to take in-game snaps in Tempe.

Dillingham earlier this week said of Pyne: “Drew (Pyne) should be good for this week, not 100% right now, but he should be healthy this week. From that standpoint, we need to see what the game plan is and go from there.”

While in South Bend, Ind., Pyne was 8-2 in 2022, throwing for 22 touchdowns and a passing completion percentage of 64.6%.

Trenton Bourguet

Bourguet was the incumbent signal caller when Camp T began this summer.

The redshirt junior from Tucson appeared in seven games in 2022 for Arizona State and started five. He threw for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns. In a relief effort, he led the Sun Devils to an upset win over the ranked Washington Huskies in Tempe.

He also threw for the second-most yards in program history for a player making his first start for the school against Colorado when he went for 435 yards.

Finally, in the biggest game of the year, he went 37-for-49 for 376 yards against the Arizona Wildcats in his hometown.

