Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to return from IR in 2023

Sep 18, 2023, 3:56 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals defense took a shot on Monday with the placement of safety Budda Baker on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury picked up during Week 2 practice.

Make no if, ands or buts about it, it’s tough to replace what the safety brings to the table day in and day out.

Luckily for head coach Jonathan Gannon and co., it sounds like Baker’s injured-reserve stint isn’t season-ending, having avoided tearing the muscle.

“He’s going to miss some time, but he’ll be back,” Gannon said Monday. “He’ll get ready to go here pretty soon and be ready to roll.”

“He was positive about it,” the head coach told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo after meeting with reporters. “Obviously, he wants to be out there with his teammates, but he’ll be back soon.”

RELATED STORIES

At the minimum, Baker’s IR stint will span through at least Week 6, forcing him out of matchups against the undefeated Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, a struggling Cincinnati Bengals squad that still has immense offensive firepower and a Los Angeles Rams team surprising many in what is supposed to be a down year.

With Baker out, it’s now on those still patrolling the secondary and defense to step up in his absence.

And don’t think for a second that Gannon isn’t oblivious to the fact that it’s going to take a village to make up for what the defense will miss without Baker leading the charge.

“We all got to rally around. You’re never going to replace a Budda Baker but we got guys that we feel comfortable getting the job done and playing winning football for us,” Gannon said. “Everyone’s just got to do their job and we’ll be OK.”

Arizona now looks to the combination of Jalen Thompson, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere and newly signed Qwuantrezz Knight to pick up the slack in the safeties room.

The Cardinals could also opt to elevate safety Joey Blount, who signed with the practice squad on Monday, to the active roster on game day if need be.

Much like we saw in Arizona’s Week 2 loss to the New York Giants, Thompson and Wallace are expected to handle the bulk of the work without Baker on the field, with Chachere likely getting more run in the team’s often-used three-safety sets.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kris Boyd runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck looks on during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Saquon Barkley scores...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ early successes fizzle away in 2nd half of Week 2 loss to Giants

The Arizona Cardinals turned in two very different halves of football against the New York Giants on Sunday.

22 hours ago

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially inactive vs. Giants

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is officially inactive for the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

1 day ago

James Conner smiles at home...

Tyler Drake

Game on: Arizona Cardinals eager to kick off home slate the right way

The Arizona Cardinals return to the nest for their first regular season game since Christmas 2022, looking to right the ship at home.

2 days ago

Isaiah Simmons celebrates a turnover...

Tyler Drake

Isaiah Simmons eyeing Week 2 win, not revenge vs. Arizona Cardinals

For the first time since getting dealt to the Giants this offseason, ex-Cardinal Isaiah Simmons returns to State Farm Stadium in Week 2.

3 days ago

Saquon Barkley carries the football...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals defense not overlooking Saquon Barkley, scoreless Giants

The New York Giants rolled out one of the worst offensive showings in Week 1. That doesn't mean the Cardinals are taking them lightly.

3 days ago

Joshua Dobbs attempts a pass in Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Joshua Dobbs seeing ‘night and day’ offensive growth ahead of Giants tilt

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has seen noticeable improvement from the offense ahead of its Week 2 tilt against the Giants.

4 days ago

Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to return from IR in 2023