Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Bedeviled: Breaks leave Arizona State for USC in first half

Sep 23, 2023, 9:29 PM | Updated: 9:30 pm

Running back Cameron Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils carries the football en route to s...

Running back Cameron Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils carries the football en route to scoring on a 15-yard rushing touchdown ahead of linebacker Eric Gentry #18 of the USC Trojans during the first half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Cameron Skattebo was competing at the top of his game in all three facets of the offense for the Sun Devils in the first half, but Arizona State entered the locker room at halftime down 21-13 to Southern Cal. at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday.

The junior running back led the team in passing, 2-for-3 with 42 yards; rushing, nine carries for 46 yards and a score, and had a catch for eight yards.

But the half may end being defined as what could’ve been for ASU.

RELATED STORIES

After forcing a USC fumble on their second possession, the Sun Devils punched it in on a Drew Pyne scramble and two Skattebo runs.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Trojans’ Zachariah Branch appeared to fumble and ASU recovered, sending the stadium into hysterics. However, it was called back, as Branch was ruled down on replay.

Pyne started slow in the first half, going 0-for-3 through the air in the first quarter. In the second quarter, though, he helped march the Sun Devils to a field goal. ASU went 48 yards on 13 plays over 5:47 while going 4-for-6 for 31 yards.

After the field goal, special teams opted for a surprise onside kick, which was deflected and wrangled by USC.

With the score 21-10 and Arizona State driving late in the second, Skattebo attempted a halfback pass to Kyson Brown in the red zone, but he overthrew him ever-so-slightly to force ASU to kick the field goal on fourth down.

Arizona State Football

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals brass at ASU vs. USC game to potentially scout Trojans’ QB Caleb Williams

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was in attendance pregame for the game in Tempe, but he was seen on the Trojans' sideline.

6 hours ago

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks with his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the fir...

Associated Press

‘Prime’ meat: No. 19 Colorado hammered by No. 10 Oregon at Autzen

Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and No. 10 Oregon emphatically routing coach Deion Sanders' No. 19 Colorado 42-6 on Saturday.

8 hours ago

Dan Lanning...

Haboob Blog

Wins over clicks: Oregon’s Dan Lanning goes viral for speech vs. Colorado, Deion Sanders

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning blasted Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in his pregame speech, and the Ducks jumped out to a huge lead.

10 hours ago

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes, Big 12...

Wills Rice

‘Lamborghini Prime:’ Deion Sanders given parking ticket by CU campus police

No one is safe. Colorado royalty Deion Sanders and his white Lamborghini were given a parking ticket from campus police.

18 hours ago

ASU QB Drew Pyne (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Wills Rice

ASU-USC preview: Sun Devils quarterback Drew Pyne to start vs. No. 5 Trojans

Arizona State will start QB Drew Pyne under center as the team tries to upset likely No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and No. 5 USC.

2 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Associated Press

Pac-12 lookahead: Colorado takes on Oregon at Autzen in battle of the unbeatens

The Pac-12 has three Top 25 matchups in the same week for the first time. No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon tops the bill.

2 days ago

Bedeviled: Breaks leave Arizona State for USC in first half