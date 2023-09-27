Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Injury report: Zaven Collins back at practice ahead of Cardinals-49ers

Sep 27, 2023, 4:47 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Zaven Collins walks off the field...

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record against the NFC East as they prepare to enter divisional play against the San Francisco 49ers.

It will be their first road game of the season and, potentially, their biggest test of the season as the 49ers come into the game with a stout 3-0 record.

San Francisco started the season by decimating the Steelers in Pittsburgh, beating the Los Angeles Rams at home and then hammering the same New York Giants that came back to beat the Cardinals two weeks ago.

RELATED STORIES

Zaven Collins was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after suffering an eye injury on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He did not return to the game, which the Cardinals won 28-16. Starting running back James Conner was limited with a back injury.

Questions surround both of San Francisco’s star wide receivers coming into the week, as former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk, who didn’t play in the 49ers Week 3 win over the Giants, was limited on Wednesday, and Deebo Samuel did not practice.

A look at the full injury report:

Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Krys Barnes LB Finger DNP
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger DNP
Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP
James Conner RB Back Limited
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full
Zaven Collins LB Eye Full

San Francisco 49ers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dre Greenlaw LB Ankle DNP
Jauan Jennings WR Shin DNP
Deebo Samuel WR Ribs/Shin DNP
Trent Williams T NIR-Rest DNP
Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Limited
Ambry Thomas CB Knee Limited
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Full

