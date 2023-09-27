The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record against the NFC East as they prepare to enter divisional play against the San Francisco 49ers.

It will be their first road game of the season and, potentially, their biggest test of the season as the 49ers come into the game with a stout 3-0 record.

San Francisco started the season by decimating the Steelers in Pittsburgh, beating the Los Angeles Rams at home and then hammering the same New York Giants that came back to beat the Cardinals two weeks ago.

Zaven Collins was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after suffering an eye injury on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He did not return to the game, which the Cardinals won 28-16. Starting running back James Conner was limited with a back injury.

Questions surround both of San Francisco’s star wide receivers coming into the week, as former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk, who didn’t play in the 49ers Week 3 win over the Giants, was limited on Wednesday, and Deebo Samuel did not practice.

A look at the full injury report:

Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Krys Barnes LB Finger DNP — — — Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger DNP — — — Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP — — — James Conner RB Back Limited — — — Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full — — — Zaven Collins LB Eye Full — — —

San Francisco 49ers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dre Greenlaw LB Ankle DNP — — — Jauan Jennings WR Shin DNP — — — Deebo Samuel WR Ribs/Shin DNP — — — Trent Williams T NIR-Rest DNP — — — Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Limited — — — Ambry Thomas CB Knee Limited — — — Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Full — — —

