ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Injury report: Zaven Collins back at practice ahead of Cardinals-49ers
Sep 27, 2023, 4:47 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm
The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record against the NFC East as they prepare to enter divisional play against the San Francisco 49ers.
It will be their first road game of the season and, potentially, their biggest test of the season as the 49ers come into the game with a stout 3-0 record.
San Francisco started the season by decimating the Steelers in Pittsburgh, beating the Los Angeles Rams at home and then hammering the same New York Giants that came back to beat the Cardinals two weeks ago.
Zaven Collins was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after suffering an eye injury on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He did not return to the game, which the Cardinals won 28-16. Starting running back James Conner was limited with a back injury.
Questions surround both of San Francisco’s star wide receivers coming into the week, as former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk, who didn’t play in the 49ers Week 3 win over the Giants, was limited on Wednesday, and Deebo Samuel did not practice.
A look at the full injury report:
Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Finger
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|James Conner
|RB
|Back
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Eye
|Full
|—
|—
|—
San Francisco 49ers
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Shin
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Ribs/Shin
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Trent Williams
|T
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Ankle
|Full
|—
|—
|—