Sun Devils unveiling fresh road uniform in matchup vs. Cal

The Arizona State Sun Devils are on the road for the first time this season, taking on the California Golden Bears.

They’ll be arriving in Berkeley in style.

With this being the first road game, Sun Devil faithful gets to see the team’s new white away jersey.

The uniform combination consists of white helmets, white jerseys and maroon pants.

The face mask on the helmet is maroon, blending well with the pants. The decals on the back of the helmet include an American flag, a white and maroon Pac-12 shield, a PT 42 shield honoring Pat Tillman and a shape of Arizona with a pitchfork located where Tempe is.

It's about that time to turn this thing on out 😈 Uni combos for Cal🔱 #ForksUp /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/0whev7XmKx — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 29, 2023

See these uniforms in action on Saturday when the Sun Devils take on the Golden Bears at noon Arizona time.