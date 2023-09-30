Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

Sun Devils unveiling fresh road uniform in matchup vs. Cal

Sep 29, 2023, 7:32 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm

Sun Devil uniforms for Week 5 vs. Cal...

Sun Devil uniforms for Week 5 vs. Cal

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils are on the road for the first time this season, taking on the California Golden Bears.

They’ll be arriving in Berkeley in style.

With this being the first road game, Sun Devil faithful gets to see the team’s new white away jersey.

The uniform combination consists of white helmets, white jerseys and maroon pants.

RELATED STORIES

The face mask on the helmet is maroon, blending well with the pants. The decals on the back of the helmet include an American flag, a white and maroon Pac-12 shield, a PT 42 shield honoring Pat Tillman and a shape of Arizona with a pitchfork located where Tempe is.

See these uniforms in action on Saturday when the Sun Devils take on the Golden Bears at noon Arizona time.

Threads Blog

Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Bears to watch Travis Kelce...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift’s appearance at Chiefs game spikes Travis Kelce jersey sales

Taylor Swift's trip to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce play football on Sunday didn't just have the internet talking nonstop.

4 days ago

...

Arizona Sports

Sparky helmets coming out for Arizona State matchup vs. Fresno State

Sparky the Sun Devil will make an appearance for Arizona State in their Saturday home game against the Fresno State on ASU's helmets.

15 days ago

Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike)...

Kevin Zimmerman

Nike releases details, images of Devin Booker’s signature shoe, Nike Book 1

Nike announced on Thursday that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's signature shoe will debut in spring of 2024 in four colorways.

16 days ago

Follow @KellanOlson...

Kellan Olson

Arizona State reveals blackout uniforms for Oklahoma State matchup

The blackout is back for the Arizona State Sun Devils football squad and the announcement always comes with the eager wait for the jersey unveiling.

22 days ago

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, blocks the shot of Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George d...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker swipes at Paul George in teaser video for Book 1 shoe

Devin Booker teases his Nike signature shoes, the Book 1 on social media while also needling Paul George.

25 days ago

...

Aaron Schmidt

ASU football wearing traditional uniforms against Southern Utah in Week 1

Keeping its tradition since 2011, ASU football will wear its maroon/gold combination for its first home game of 2023.

29 days ago

Sun Devils unveiling fresh road uniform in matchup vs. Cal