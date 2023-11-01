Close
Diamondbacks to turn to ace Zac Gallen for Game 5 of World Series against Rangers

Oct 31, 2023

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Game 5 of the World Series in Phoenix on Wednesday is a must-win game for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will turn to their ace, Zac Gallen, who started Game 1 of the Fall Classic. The right-hander pitched well enough in the first game, going five innings while allowing three runs, all earned, on four hits, four walks, while striking out five. He gave up two runs in the first inning but settled down to allow just one run over the next four innings.

The righty in the regular season was a Cy Young candidate for most of the season. He started the 2023 All-Star Game and finished the year 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA.

Gallen has had an up-and-down postseason for Arizona. He won his first two decisions — beating the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card series and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series — but had a much different story in the National League Championship Series.

Against the Philadelphia Phillies, he was hit hard by the top of their order, specifically Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. In two starts he was 0-2, giving up five homers in 11 innings.

The Rangers will counter with their Game 1 starter, Nathan Eovaldi.

The Diamondbacks were able to get to the right-hander, bashing him to the tune of five runs, all earned, on six hits, one walk and a homer by Tommy Pham. Eovaldi did have eight strikeouts, however.

The righty was 12-5 this season with a 3.63 ERA but has maintained an unscathed record this postseason — 4-0.

