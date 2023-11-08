Close
Arizona Wildcats football earns spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Nov 7, 2023, 6:34 PM

Taylor Upshaw...

Linebacker Taylor Upshaw #11 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after a sack during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona football earned a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2017.

The Wildcats jumped into the top 25 at No. 21 after beating a ranked opponent for the third straight week on Saturday.

Wins over No. 19 Washington State, No. 11 Oregon State and No. 19 UCLA (rankings at time of matchup) also vaulted Arizona into the AP top 25 at No. 23 and the Coaches Poll at No. 24 this week. The Wildcats are 6-3 this season, clinching a .500 record or better and a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

Arizona is one of five Pac-12 programs in the latest CFP rankings.

Ohio State remained No. 1 with Georgia, Michigan and Florida State following the Buckeyes, as the selection committee stood pat with its top eight teams.

Washington was fifth, followed by Oregon, Texas and Alabama at eighth.

This weekend sets up as one with potential to shake up the top four, with Georgia and Michigan both facing their highest-ranked opponents so far.

The Bulldogs host Mississippi, the committee’s ninth-ranked team. The Wolverines visit Penn State, which is 10th. Washington also faces a ranked team, with No. 18 Utah, coming to Seattle on Saturday.

Arizona gets Colorado on Saturday in Boulder. The Wildcats will stay in Arizona over the final two weeks of the regular season with a home game against Utah and a trip to Tempe to face Arizona State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

