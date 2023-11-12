The Arizona Cardinals offense didn’t have to do much to improve from last week’s 58-yard performance and didn’t need much time to surpass it, finishing with 198 yards in the first half.

Early in the second quarter, Kyler Murray’s passing yards already matched the team’s total yards from the week before, and he was just getting started.

Murray accounted for four plays in the first half of 15-plus yards, chunking down the field at a rate Arizona’s not used to. He finished his first half back with 156 total yards.

Tight end Trey McBride was on the receiving end of two of those chunk plays, including one for 19 yards despite defensive pass interference. His first half total stood at 62 yards on four catches.

Former Salpointe Catholic (Tucson) running back Bijan Robinson had his way on the ground for Atlanta, totaling 50 yards and a touchdown in his first half back home in his native Arizona.

Cardinals responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped off with Murray running in a touchdown from six yards out. Arizona was unable to tie the game after a failed 2-point conversion.

The final score was 25-23.

