ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona scores 35 unanswered points in 1st half of Territorial Cup vs. Arizona State

Nov 25, 2023, 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


No. 16 Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita may be in his first Territorial Cup, but he’s played like a seasoned veteran against Arizona State on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

The true freshman finished the first half 19-for-29 with 357 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats led 38-7 at the break. The Wildcats scored 35 unanswered points to end the first half three years after Arizona State’s 70-7 win in the rivalry game. ASU led 42-7 at the break of that meeting in 2020, so Arizona set itself up to produce a similar blowout on Saturday.

The score could have been more lopsided had Jacob Cowing not dropped a touchdown followed by a missed Tyler Loop field goal late in the half.

Tetairoa McMillan, a high school teammate of Fifita, has been the signal-caller’s primary target. He had seven catches for 162 yards, including a 57-yard reception.

Despite the explosive passing game, it was the running backs finding the end zone for Arizona primarily in the first half. Michael Wiley scored three times — one touchdown catch — while Jonah Coleman added a touchdown run of his own.

