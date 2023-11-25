No. 16 Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita may be in his first Territorial Cup, but he’s played like a seasoned veteran against Arizona State on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

The true freshman finished the first half 19-for-29 with 357 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats led 38-7 at the break. The Wildcats scored 35 unanswered points to end the first half three years after Arizona State’s 70-7 win in the rivalry game. ASU led 42-7 at the break of that meeting in 2020, so Arizona set itself up to produce a similar blowout on Saturday.

The score could have been more lopsided had Jacob Cowing not dropped a touchdown followed by a missed Tyler Loop field goal late in the half.

Tetairoa McMillan, a high school teammate of Fifita, has been the signal-caller’s primary target. He had seven catches for 162 yards, including a 57-yard reception.

Despite the explosive passing game, it was the running backs finding the end zone for Arizona primarily in the first half. Michael Wiley scored three times — one touchdown catch — while Jonah Coleman added a touchdown run of his own.

As for ASU, even though he wasn’t under center to start the game, Jaden Rashada has been the primary quarterback for the Sun Devils. He was 5-for-12 for 25 yards and an interception.

Jalin Conyers broke a 39-yard rush to highlight for ASU in the first quarter as it went down the field on a seven play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive.

Huge rush by Conyers sets up a Skattebo TD for the Sun Devils 😈 pic.twitter.com/ueN8KK2dJM — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 25, 2023

Cam Skattebo led the way on the ground for Arizona State, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown.