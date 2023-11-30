Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State men’s basketball stifles Sam Houston in blowout win

Nov 29, 2023, 9:58 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona State men’s basketball used a strong defensive performance to defeat Sam Houston State 78-61 on Wednesday at Desert Financial Arena.

ASU (4-2) stifled the Sam Houston State (4-4) offense most of the game, allowing little space for the Bearkats to operate. The Sun Devils forced 15 turnovers, scoring 15 points off of those turnovers. Sam Houston State shot just 35.3% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range.

“It was our best half in the first half of getting deflections,” said ASU head coach Bobby Hurley. “And it got us in a position where we were getting stops. And thought we might be able to run on Sam Houston State in transition. They play very hard. We thought that might have been something that we could exploit. And fortunately we had the stops that we’re able to get some baskets in transition.”

The Sun Devils struggled in the half court on Wednesday, with a lack of ball movement and poor shot selection plaguing them at points. ASU’s free throw shooting continued to be an issue. The Sun Devils were just 8-for-19 (42.1%) from the foul line in the game.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s a long season,” Jamiya Neal said. “Just get 1% better every day. “That’s all we got to do. We don’t have to look our best right now.”

ASU did end up shooting 51.6% from the field. This was largely due to its success in transition. The Sun Devils had 28 fast-break points.

“That’s always been our calling card,” Neal said. “With our offense struggling right now, we always got to rely on getting stops and getting out in transition and getting easy buckets. So the more we can get stops, the more we can get easy transition buckets, the better for us.”

Another reason the Sun Devils’ shooting percentage ended up being as good as it was due to the play guard Jose Perez. The West Virginia transfer had a season-high 24 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting.

Arizona State did not trail at any point in the game and led by as many as 24 points before eventually winning by 17.

Up Next

ASU has the next three days off before facing San Francisco at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. ASU faced San Francisco on the road last season. ASU suffered its worst loss of the 2022-23 season, falling 97-60.

Arizona State Basketball

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats drives against Alonzo Gaffney #32 of the Arizona State Sun...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State basketball’s Alonzo Gaffney credits hyperbaric chamber for quick recovery

Arizona State forward Alonzo Gaffney injured his ankle during a preseason scrimmage and was expected to miss the start of the season.

18 hours ago

Bobby Hurley, ASU...

Associated Press

Arizona State basketball tops Vanderbilt behind Alonzo Gaffney’s career night

Alonzo Gaffney scored 19 points and Arizona State beat Vanderbilt 82-67 on Friday night in the third-place game of the Vegas Showdown.

5 days ago

Bobby Hurley, Arizona State...

Damon Allred

Arizona State, Arizona in ESPN’s top 15 for 2024 basketball recruiting

As Arizona State and Arizona are set to square off in football this week, the gap in basketball recruiting has never been smaller.

6 days ago

Arizona State BYU basketball fight...

Arizona Sports

Fight mars end of Arizona State-BYU basketball game in Las Vegas

Arizona State’s men’s basketball team lost 77-49 to BYU but a fight in the final minute of the game marred the outcome.

6 days ago

Pac-12 mascots, Sun Devils, Wildcat...

Arizona Sports

What the end of the Pac-12 means to us in Arizona

We asked our Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats for their best Pac-10/12 memories as the Pac-12 appears to be done as we know it.

6 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

5 things Arizona sports fans can be thankful for in 2023

We hope the vibes at your Thanksgiving table, big or small, are good ones. The vibes out there in the Arizona sports universe? Pretty good.

7 days ago

Arizona State men’s basketball stifles Sam Houston in blowout win