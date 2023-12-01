Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State football season in review

Nov 30, 2023, 8:30 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis put a bow on the 2023 Arizona State football season, and Schnell and Morrison talk to ASU volleyball head coach JJ Van Niel.

ASU football had another disappointing season, finishing 3-9 for the second consecutive year. The quarterback position was a struggle after starter Jaden Rashada went down with an injury against Oklahoma State in Week 2. Rashada did not return until the final game of the season. Despite this, the true freshman finished as the Sun Devils’ passing touchdowns leader. The combination of Drew Pyne, Trenton Bourguet and Jacob Conover struggled, leading head coach Kenny Dillingham to go with running back Cam Skattebo and tight end Jalin Conyers behind center at times this season.

The next course of action for ASU is trying to retain players from leaving in the transfer portal. During the recording of the podcast, Conyers announced his plans to enter the portal.

While football struggled this season, Sun Devil volleyball did not. They qualified for their first NCAA Tournament since 2015 and have the Pac-12 coach of the year in Van Niel. ASU begins its tournament run on Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Georgia in Provo, Utah.

Arizona State Football

Running back Xazavian Valladay #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after scoring a touchd...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State OL Joey Ramos declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Arizona State offensive lineman Joey Ramos announced he is leaving the program to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 hours ago

ASU DB Jordan Clark...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State DB Jordan Clark entering transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility

Arizona State football defensive back Jordan Clark is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media.

10 hours ago

Deion and Shadeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Associated Press

Deion Sanders wins Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year after Colorado loses 8 of 9

Deion Sanders reinvigorated a fanbase and put a downtrodden football program back on the map in his first season at Colorado.

15 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: ASU football season in review + volleyball head coach JJ Van Niel

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: ASU football season in review + volleyball head coach JJ Van Niel. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports  

1 day ago

Jalin Conyers...

Arizona Sports

Tight end Jalin Conyers announces transfer out of Arizona State football

Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers announced on social media Wednesday that he will transfer out of the football program.

2 days ago

Arizona State offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin...

Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona State offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin not returning

Arizona State offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will not return to the football program after a one-year stint, reports ESPN's Pete Thamel.

2 days ago

