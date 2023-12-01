On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis put a bow on the 2023 Arizona State football season, and Schnell and Morrison talk to ASU volleyball head coach JJ Van Niel.

ASU football had another disappointing season, finishing 3-9 for the second consecutive year. The quarterback position was a struggle after starter Jaden Rashada went down with an injury against Oklahoma State in Week 2. Rashada did not return until the final game of the season. Despite this, the true freshman finished as the Sun Devils’ passing touchdowns leader. The combination of Drew Pyne, Trenton Bourguet and Jacob Conover struggled, leading head coach Kenny Dillingham to go with running back Cam Skattebo and tight end Jalin Conyers behind center at times this season.

The next course of action for ASU is trying to retain players from leaving in the transfer portal. During the recording of the podcast, Conyers announced his plans to enter the portal.

While football struggled this season, Sun Devil volleyball did not. They qualified for their first NCAA Tournament since 2015 and have the Pac-12 coach of the year in Van Niel. ASU begins its tournament run on Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Georgia in Provo, Utah.