Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Marcus Arroyo is next Arizona State offensive coordinator

Dec 3, 2023, 8:19 PM | Updated: Dec 4, 2023, 1:26 pm

Marcus Arroyo...

Marcus Arroyo said in an X post that he will be the new offensive coordinator and QB coach at Arizona State. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Marcus Arroyo announced on X Sunday night that he would be the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State, replacing Beau Baldwin.

Arroyo most recently served as head coach at UNLV from 2020-22, where he posted a 7-23 record prior to the Running Rebels’ 9-3 season this year that landed them in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The 43-year-old started his coaching career at his alma mater, San Jose State, where he coached five of his first six seasons after starting at quarterback for four seasons.

RELATED STORIES

He was later an offensive assistant in the Pac-12 for two seasons at Cal after two seasons at Wyoming.

Following a one-year NFL stint in Tampa Bay as the Bucs’ QB coach, Arroyo coached two seasons at Oklahoma State, which would make next season a return to the Big 12.

Then came three seasons at Oregon from 2017-19, all as offensive coordinator and associate head coach in his final year. While coaching the Ducks, he worked closely with now-Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Recruiting service 247 credits Arroyo with recruiting former Hamilton High School star Tyler Shough, who was a top-10 quarterback in the class of 2018, to Oregon.

It’s expected that Arroyo would be the play-caller for the Sun Devil offense going forward, Sun Devil Source reported on Friday.

The post follows an earlier report that Diron Reynolds will be taking over as defensive line coach at ASU as Vince Amey steps back but remains in analyst role.

Reynolds brings experience which includes seven seasons as defensive line coach at Stanford before the same role this season at Michigan State.

Arizona State Football

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback vs. Arizona State...

Associated Press

Caleb Williams won’t play for USC in Holiday Bowl, fueling NFL Draft expectations

Quarterback Caleb Williams will not play for the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl, fueling the expectation he will enter the NFL Draft.

5 hours ago

Arizona State DL BJ Green...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State co-sack leader B.J. Green enters transfer portal

Arizona State defensive lineman B.J. Green entered the transfer portal on Monday, risking the Sun Devils lose their co-sack leader for 2023.

6 hours ago

Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes to the field during warmups before an NCAA college football gam...

Associated Press

College Football Playoff committee selects Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama

The College Football Playoff committee has chosen Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama for the four-team tournament, snubbing undefeated ACC Champion Florida State.

1 day ago

The Pac-12...

Associated Press

Pac-12 will be represented in the College Football Playoff, but who will be left out?

In the final version of the four-team College Football Playoff, the committee to select the four teams has a lot to consider after a messy Saturday.

1 day ago

The Florida State Seminoles...

Associated Press

Alabama, Texas, Florida State make final cases for College Football Playoff

One of these three programs will not make the College Football Playoff on Sunday: Alabama, Florida State and Texas.

1 day ago

Alabama Crimson Tide...

Associated Press

Alabama takes down top-ranked Georgia for SEC title, shaking up CFP

Alabama ended Georgia’s 29-game winning streak in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday.

2 days ago

Marcus Arroyo is next Arizona State offensive coordinator