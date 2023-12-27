Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals designate Leki Fotu to return from IR among roster moves

Dec 27, 2023, 11:34 AM | Updated: 12:17 pm

Arizona Cardinals DT Leki Fotu...

Leki Fotu (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive tackle Leki Fotu to return from the injured reserve and signed practice squad defensive lineman Phil Hoskins to the active roster on Wednesday.

Arizona also signed linebacker Caleb Johnson and defensive lineman Jacob Slade to the practice squad.

The team made the moves as defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter is set to be sent to injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

Fotu went to the injured reserve list on Nov. 21 with a hand injury. He has compiled 2.5 sacks, 25 tackles and five for loss over 10 games this year.

He can begin practicing immediately and has the ability to return for the game Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles or the season finale at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 7.

Hoskins has six tackles in three games played for Arizona this season.

Slade has spent time with the Cardinals practice squad this year, while Johnson is an undrafted rookie who had stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season.

