Arizona State basketball completes comeback win over Stanford to open Pac-12 play

Dec 29, 2023, 11:46 PM | Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 12:04 am

Head coach Bobby Hurley...

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils talks to Alonzo Gaffney #8 during the first half of the Jerry Colangelo's 2023 Hall of Fame Series Phoenix game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Footprint Center on December 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State men’s basketball rallied from down 12 points in the second half on the road to defeat Stanford in Friday’s Pac-12 opener, 76-73.

The Sun Devils (7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak by outscoring the Cardinal 48-36 in the second half, ending the game on an 8-2 run.

Point guard Frankie Collins drilled a step-back jumper to give ASU a 75-73 lead with 30 seconds remaining, while wing Jamiya Neal blocked Stanford’s Michael Jones’ game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer to secure the victory.

ASU made seven of its final eight shots and scored 17 points over the closing five minutes of action. Arizona State missed its last three free-throw attempts, though, which kept the door open for Stanford in the closing seconds.

Four Sun Devils scored in double figures with Adam Miller and Kamari Lands leading with 13 points each. Collins and Alonzo Gaffney added 12 a piece.

Gaffney hit a game-tying 3 with 2:13 remaining to even the score at 71-71.

ASU got some size back Friday with Shawn Phillips Jr. returning to the rotation after a foot injury held him out of eight games. Phillips played 11 minutes and provided six points with a pair of blocks.

Arizona State takes on California in Berkeley on Sunday at 6 p.m. Its first Pac-12 home game is Thursday against Utah.

