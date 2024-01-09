Close
Arizona State catches stray in Aaron Rodgers’ feud with Jimmy Kimmel

Jan 9, 2024, 3:30 PM

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BY HABOOB BLOG


The latest chapter in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ back-and-forth with comedian Jimmy Kimmel included a shot at Arizona State on Tuesday.

A day after Kimmel responded to Rodgers’ suggestion last week while on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that Kimmel might appear on a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, the QB fired back on McAfee’s show on Tuesday.

“I think it’s impressive a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter,” Rodgers said during his interview. “My education at JUCO and my three semesters at Cal, I’m very proud of. It’s worked out for me and I’m glad to see it worked out for him as well.”

Kimmel said on Monday he’d accept an apology from the quarterback for inappropriate comments associating the comic with Epstein but didn’t expect one.

“A decent person would apologize,” Kimmel said Monday during his first appearance on his late-night ABC show since Rodgers’ comments. “But he probably won’t.”

During Rodgers’ weekly interview with McAfee last week, Rodgers suggested Kimmel’s name might appear on a list of associates of Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking before he died by suicide.

Kimmel denied any association with Epstein and threatened Rodgers with a lawsuit, saying the NFL star was putting his family in danger.

Kimmel laced into Rodgers in his ABC monologue late Monday, calling him “hamster-brained” and said that he got two ‘A’s’ on his report card, because “they’re both in the name Aaron.”

“It might be time to revisit that concussion profile, Aaron,” Kimmel said.

With ABC and ESPN both owned by the Walt Disney Corp., the feud has put the parent company in an awkward position, and they’ve mostly remained silent in response.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

