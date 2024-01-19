Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark stays ahead of her opponents. She also apparently got ahead of a pre-birthday celebration for herself and gifted her teammates some top-tier Nikes.

Hawkeye teammate Kylie Feuerbach posted a TikTok of teammate Kate Martin opening Clark’s gift to them all: Kyler Murray X Dunk Low ‘Be 1 of One’ shoes.

Murray signed with Nike ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft when he was selected No. 1 overall by Arizona.

Murray’s signature logo is present on the insoles of the shoes. Inside the tongue it reads “Be 1 of One.”

It has an olive leather base with metallic pinkish Nike swooshes and smaller swooshes closer to the front of the shoe as well.

A lighter green tone with distressed edges and fabric complement the olive color.

We’re guessing here that Nike hooked up Clark with the Murray sneakers, which on the secondary market at StockX retail into the $200 range. She has been a Nike athlete since 2022.

