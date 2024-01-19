Close
Caitlin Clark gifts Iowa players Kyler Murray’s ‘Be 1 of One’ Nike dunks for own birthday

Jan 19, 2024, 11:09 AM

Kate Martin shows off a gift from Caitlin Clark to Iowa: A Kyler Murray 'Be 1 of One' Nike Dunk Low

Arizona Sports

Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark stays ahead of her opponents. She also apparently got ahead of a pre-birthday celebration for herself and gifted her teammates some top-tier Nikes.

Hawkeye teammate Kylie Feuerbach posted a TikTok of teammate Kate Martin opening Clark’s gift to them all: Kyler Murray X Dunk Low ‘Be 1 of One’ shoes.

@kyliefeuerbachbest early birthday party ever!♬ original sound – Kylie

Murray signed with Nike ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft when he was selected No. 1 overall by Arizona.

Murray’s signature logo is present on the insoles of the shoes. Inside the tongue it reads “Be 1 of One.”

It has an olive leather base with metallic pinkish Nike swooshes and smaller swooshes closer to the front of the shoe as well.

A lighter green tone with distressed edges and fabric complement the olive color.

We’re guessing here that Nike hooked up Clark with the Murray sneakers, which on the secondary market at StockX retail into the $200 range. She has been a Nike athlete since 2022.

