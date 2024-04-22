On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to the NCAA finally handing Arizona State football sanctions for recruiting violations during the 2020 COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

In addition to the 2023 self-imposed bowl ban, ASU football is receiving four years of probation, a fine, vacation of records for games where ineligible players competed, scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions.

The NCAA ruling was not the only bit of bad news for ASU football on Friday. Top wide receiver Elijhah Badger is entering the transfer portal. He had over 700 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons.

On a positive note, ASU received a commitment from four-star wide receiver prospect Adrian Wilson on Friday, and the men’s basketball program received a commitment from transfer guard Alston Mason.

He averaged 17.5 points per game and shot 35.3 percent from 3-point range in 2023-24 for Missouri State.