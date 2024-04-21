Arizona State adds 3-star LB Isaiah Iosefa to 2025 football class

Arizona State football received a 2025 commitment from three-star linebacker Isaiah Iosefa on Sunday, he announced on social media.

Iosefa is listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds out of Waipahu, Hawai’i. He is a top-100 linebacker in the class and top-10 prospect out of the Aloha State, according to 247Sports.

The linebacker picked ASU over offers from Arizona, Washington, Oregon State and Washington State.

The addition of Iosefa moved ASU’s 2025 class up to No. 24 nationally and fourth in the Big 12, after the school picked up its highest-profile commitment in the class thus far earlier over the weekend in four-star receiver Adrian Wilson.

Iosefa told 247Sports that head coach Kenny Dillingham’s energy and enthusiasm stood out during his recruitment.

“One thing I’ll always remember about him is during his first interview coming into the head coach position,” Iosefa recounted. “He got emotional because he was so glad to be home and had that passion to build something special at ASU and who wouldn’t want to play under a guy like him?”