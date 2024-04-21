Close
Arizona State adds 3-star LB Isaiah Iosefa to 2025 football class

Apr 21, 2024, 10:00 AM

Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona State football received a 2025 commitment from three-star linebacker Isaiah Iosefa on Sunday, he announced on social media.

Iosefa is listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds out of Waipahu, Hawai’i. He is a top-100 linebacker in the class and top-10 prospect out of the Aloha State, according to 247Sports.

The linebacker picked ASU over offers from Arizona, Washington, Oregon State and Washington State.

The addition of Iosefa moved ASU’s 2025 class up to No. 24 nationally and fourth in the Big 12, after the school picked up its highest-profile commitment in the class thus far earlier over the weekend in four-star receiver Adrian Wilson.

