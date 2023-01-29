Arizona Cardinals fans are anxiously awaiting the announcement of a new head coach to take over the reins of the organization.

Former Saints coach and Cardinals candidate Sean Payton recently finished a lengthy 7-8 hour interview with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on Thursday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the interview went well.

Payton gave more insight on Sunday on the Fox pregame show as to when his future could be determined after having multiple interviews with the Denver Broncos as well.

“A busy week, a great week to visit with a lot of organizations that are obviously looking for a reboot,” Payton said. “I think with the way the coaching/hiring process has changed this year, we’re seeing it take a little longer for these clubs … I think it is a good thing because they are allowing teams to get to the right candidates.

“I think in the next week we are going to know a lot more.”

As of Sunday, Payton has still been heavily linked with the Cardinals, the Broncos as well as a potential return to the Fox broadcast booth.

New Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort will be tasked with replacing Kliff Kingsbury, and outside of Payton, has set up or already interviewed Steelers senior assistant Brian Flores, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and in-house DC Vance Joseph for the job.