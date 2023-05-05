HABOOB
Which Star Wars characters are which Arizona sports stars?
May 5, 2023, 7:24 AM | Updated: 8:21 am
May the Fourth be with you.
Thursday marked Star Wars Day, and with that, Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta wanted to celebrate. The crew posed a Star Wars-themed question with a Valley sports twist, asking which movie characters best exemplified the best athletes that Arizona sports has to offer.
Happy #MayThe4thBeWithYou from the Bickley and Marotta Show! (Master Jedi @SarahKezele was training off planet during picture) pic.twitter.com/vTJjipdhNO
— Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports (@Bickley_Marotta) May 4, 2023
Player choices were Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, forward Kevin Durant and center Deandre Ayton; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray; and Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll.
Could this be the chosen one?
Some nicknames — like Grogu aka Baby Yoda for Murray — have already gravitated themselves via the way of the force:
Booker- Luke Skywalker
Kevin Durant- Han Solo
Ayton- Anakin Skywalker “you were the chosen one!”
Kyler- baby Yoda (too easy)
Corbin Carroll- Poe Damron
— Mike (@mikeglangford) May 4, 2023
Devin Booker – Hans Solo
Kevin Durant – Din Djarin
Deandre Ayton – Jar Jar Binks
Kyler Murray – Din Grogu
Corbin Carroll – Luke Skywalker
— Arizona Sports History (@AZSportsHistory) May 4, 2023
Book – Luke
KD – Emperor Snoke
Ayton – jar jar binks
Murray – Yoda
Corbin Carrol – Han Solo
— Scott (@scotthintze) May 4, 2023
Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker
Kevin Durant – Mace Windu
Deandre Ayton – JarJar
Kyler Murray – Grogu / baby today
Corbin Carroll – Han Solo
Budda- Din djarin / manaloria
— AZSportsJunkie (@JJB_83) May 4, 2023
Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker
Kevin Durant – Obi One
DeAndre Ayton – Jar Jar Binks
Kyle Murray – An Ewok
Corbin Carroll – Poe Dameron
— Rickyrocks (@ricardo371221) May 4, 2023
Kyler Murray – Finn. Under appreciated by the older crowd. Could be great if given a good script by the NFL/Lucasfilm
Corbin Carroll – Din Djarin/The Mandalorian. New guy on the block. Beloved by pretty much everyone who watches him. Has all the tools to be successful.
— Corpse Sh*st* (@GrayCorpse) May 4, 2023
Booker – Luke in ROJ, becoming all powerful Jedi
KD – Kylo Ren: killer mentality, hates when people talk about him
CP3 – Obi Wan: old, wise, leaves at important times
Ayton – Jar Jar Binks: tall, lanky, drops everything, says weird stuff
K1 – Jawa: short
CC – Han Solo: swag
— Cheese Doodle Dad 🧀 (@MichaelMarcinko) May 4, 2023
Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker
Kevin Durant – o I-Wan Kenobi
Deandre Ayton – Jar Jar Binks
Kyler Murray – an Ewok
Corbin Carroll – Han Solo
— SKOLinPHX (@SKOLinPHX) May 4, 2023
Devin Booker – Luke / he’s the New Hope
Kevin Durant – Vader / powerful Villian
Deandre Ayton – Jar Jar / goofy hands
Kyler Murray – Jawa / small, scheming but skilled mechanic
Corbin Carroll – Yoda / small but harnesses all aspects of the force#MayThe4thBeWithYou
— JimmyFromPhilly🤘 (@JimmyFromPhilly) May 4, 2023
Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker
Kevin Durrant Obi-Wan Kenobi
DeAndre Ayton -Jar Jar Binks
Kyler – Grogu
Collin Corbin Young Anakin Skywalker.
— jtlatiger (@jtlatiger) May 4, 2023
Book-Luke
Durant-OBI WAN
AYTON-Cp30
KYLER-Baby Yoda
Corbin-Young Anikin
— Adam Bingham (@AdamBin24984533) May 4, 2023
Book = Luke (New Hope)
KD = Mace Windu (Rank of Master)
DA = Kylo Ren (Millennial Mess)
Kyler Murray = Din Grogu (Size doesnt matter)
Corbin Carroll = Han Solo (Kessel Run in 12 parsecs)
— Cype (@RAIDINEH) May 4, 2023
Book – Luke skywalker
KD- Han Solo
Deandre – C-3PO
Kyler – R2D2
Corbin – Lando
— MJeezyDMD (@JeezyDmd) May 4, 2023
Devin Booker- Yoda- carries the team with patience & is our best Jedi
Kevin Durant – Obi Wan- old, wise, skilled
Deandre Ayton – Boba Fett- There, but not really part of the story
Kyler Murray – Ewok
Corbin Carroll -Millennium Falcon- Warp Speed
— JROD CARDS ⚾️ (@NYAZSPORTSFAN) May 4, 2023
Devin Booker – Han Solo
Kevin Durant – Chewbacca
Deandre Ayton – jar jar
Kyler Murray – Jawa
Corbin Carroll – POE DAMERON
— lightning jack (@Jeff04356690) May 4, 2023
For #StarWarsDay, what SW character is each of these & why?
Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker, coolness
Kevin Durant – Qui Gon Jinn, wise & resolute
Deandre Ayton – Leia, Needs Help
Kyler Murray – Baby Yoda, obviously
Corbin Carroll – Anakin's Speed Racer#MayThe4thBeWithYou
— Tyler Hamelwright (@TylerHam311) May 4, 2023
Book = Din Jarin
KD= Mace Windu
Ayton = Chewbacca
Kyler = Yoda
Corbin Carrol = Obiwan
— 🇺🇸 Aaron Penney 🇹🇼 (@AaronPenney11) May 4, 2023