Which Star Wars characters are which Arizona sports stars?

May the Fourth be with you.

Thursday marked Star Wars Day, and with that, Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta wanted to celebrate. The crew posed a Star Wars-themed question with a Valley sports twist, asking which movie characters best exemplified the best athletes that Arizona sports has to offer.

Happy #MayThe4thBeWithYou from the Bickley and Marotta Show! (Master Jedi @SarahKezele was training off planet during picture) pic.twitter.com/vTJjipdhNO — Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports (@Bickley_Marotta) May 4, 2023

Player choices were Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, forward Kevin Durant and center Deandre Ayton; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray; and Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Could this be the chosen one?

Some nicknames — like Grogu aka Baby Yoda for Murray — have already gravitated themselves via the way of the force:

Booker- Luke Skywalker

Kevin Durant- Han Solo

Ayton- Anakin Skywalker “you were the chosen one!”

Kyler- baby Yoda (too easy)

Corbin Carroll- Poe Damron — Mike (@mikeglangford) May 4, 2023

Devin Booker – Hans Solo Kevin Durant – Din Djarin Deandre Ayton – Jar Jar Binks Kyler Murray – Din Grogu Corbin Carroll – Luke Skywalker — Arizona Sports History (@AZSportsHistory) May 4, 2023

Book – Luke

KD – Emperor Snoke

Ayton – jar jar binks

Murray – Yoda

Corbin Carrol – Han Solo — Scott (@scotthintze) May 4, 2023

Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker Kevin Durant – Mace Windu Deandre Ayton – JarJar Kyler Murray – Grogu / baby today Corbin Carroll – Han Solo Budda- Din djarin / manaloria — AZSportsJunkie (@JJB_83) May 4, 2023

Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker Kevin Durant – Obi One DeAndre Ayton – Jar Jar Binks Kyle Murray – An Ewok Corbin Carroll – Poe Dameron — Rickyrocks (@ricardo371221) May 4, 2023

Kyler Murray – Finn. Under appreciated by the older crowd. Could be great if given a good script by the NFL/Lucasfilm

Corbin Carroll – Din Djarin/The Mandalorian. New guy on the block. Beloved by pretty much everyone who watches him. Has all the tools to be successful. — Corpse Sh*st* (@GrayCorpse) May 4, 2023

Booker – Luke in ROJ, becoming all powerful Jedi KD – Kylo Ren: killer mentality, hates when people talk about him CP3 – Obi Wan: old, wise, leaves at important times Ayton – Jar Jar Binks: tall, lanky, drops everything, says weird stuff K1 – Jawa: short CC – Han Solo: swag — Cheese Doodle Dad 🧀 (@MichaelMarcinko) May 4, 2023

Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker Kevin Durant – o I-Wan Kenobi Deandre Ayton – Jar Jar Binks Kyler Murray – an Ewok Corbin Carroll – Han Solo — SKOLinPHX (@SKOLinPHX) May 4, 2023

Devin Booker – Luke / he’s the New Hope Kevin Durant – Vader / powerful Villian Deandre Ayton – Jar Jar / goofy hands Kyler Murray – Jawa / small, scheming but skilled mechanic Corbin Carroll – Yoda / small but harnesses all aspects of the force#MayThe4thBeWithYou — JimmyFromPhilly🤘 (@JimmyFromPhilly) May 4, 2023

Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker Kevin Durrant Obi-Wan Kenobi DeAndre Ayton -Jar Jar Binks Kyler – Grogu Collin Corbin Young Anakin Skywalker. — jtlatiger (@jtlatiger) May 4, 2023

Book-Luke

Durant-OBI WAN

AYTON-Cp30

KYLER-Baby Yoda

Corbin-Young Anikin — Adam Bingham (@AdamBin24984533) May 4, 2023

Book = Luke (New Hope)

KD = Mace Windu (Rank of Master)

DA = Kylo Ren (Millennial Mess)

Kyler Murray = Din Grogu (Size doesnt matter)

Corbin Carroll = Han Solo (Kessel Run in 12 parsecs) — Cype (@RAIDINEH) May 4, 2023

Book – Luke skywalker KD- Han Solo Deandre – C-3PO Kyler – R2D2 Corbin – Lando — MJeezyDMD (@JeezyDmd) May 4, 2023

Devin Booker- Yoda- carries the team with patience & is our best Jedi Kevin Durant – Obi Wan- old, wise, skilled Deandre Ayton – Boba Fett- There, but not really part of the story Kyler Murray – Ewok Corbin Carroll -Millennium Falcon- Warp Speed #MayThe4thBeWithYou — JROD CARDS ⚾️ (@NYAZSPORTSFAN) May 4, 2023

Devin Booker – Han Solo Kevin Durant – Chewbacca Deandre Ayton – jar jar Kyler Murray – Jawa Corbin Carroll – POE DAMERON — lightning jack (@Jeff04356690) May 4, 2023

For #StarWarsDay, what SW character is each of these & why?

Devin Booker – Luke Skywalker, coolness

Kevin Durant – Qui Gon Jinn, wise & resolute

Deandre Ayton – Leia, Needs Help

Kyler Murray – Baby Yoda, obviously

Corbin Carroll – Anakin's Speed Racer#MayThe4thBeWithYou — Tyler Hamelwright (@TylerHam311) May 4, 2023

Book = Din Jarin

KD= Mace Windu

Ayton = Chewbacca

Kyler = Yoda

Corbin Carrol = Obiwan — 🇺🇸 Aaron Penney 🇹🇼 (@AaronPenney11) May 4, 2023

