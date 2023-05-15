Close
May 15, 2023, 2:13 PM

The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark to a four-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Clark was taken in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at Louisville (2020-22) and one at Liberty (2019).

In his final season at Louisville, the cornerback recorded one interception, four passes defensed and four tackles for loss over 12 games played.

Clark is the latest rookie to sign a contract following fellow sixth-rounder and defensive lineman Dante Stills putting pen to paper on Friday.

His signing comes shortly after his graduation from the school this past week that kept him out of rookie minicamp.

“He actually wanted to come (to rookie minicamp) and then fly back (to Louisville) and then fly back,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday. “I said, ‘Brother, listen, that’s important.’

“We want all our guys to graduate. So he’s going to do that and then he’ll be submerged on Sunday. I feel good about where he’s at. He wants to be here, but that’s important.”

With the Clark news, pass rusher BJ Ojulari (second round) and cornerback Garrett Williams (third round) are the only Cardinals 2023 draft picks still left unsigned.

Both were in attendance for rookie minicamp, though Williams took in on-the-field work from the sideline as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Syracuse.

The cornerback is eyeing a July return date.

