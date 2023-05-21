Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock were all over the diamond at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday night.

The Reno Aces — the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks — dubbed their matchup with the Sacramento River Cats one for fans to bring out their inner child for Peanuts Night.

Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas, Buddy Kennedy and starting pitcher Blake Walston donned Peanuts-inspired uniforms to celebrate the beloved cartoon.

🥜 TONIGHT: Peanuts Night 🥜 Bring your child (or inner child) out to the ballpark tonight for Peanuts Night! Snoopy and the gang will be featured on our specialty jerseys and around the ballpark with themed music, food and more! Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/JSqrALC2DR pic.twitter.com/Ojyt4lDwLh — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 20, 2023

Snoopy hung out on the pitcher’s mound while Walston went to work on a strong outing. He allowed one earned run in five frames with four strikeouts in the special uniforms.

Batter up, Charlie Brown ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/DJkiNc3jmQ — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 20, 2023

The game included Peanuts music, photo opportunities with characters and specialized food items.

Fans could bid for a game-used Peanuts jersey with proceeds going to charity.

Here are the uniforms in action:

Life is a lot like a baseball game, and Phillip Evans is doing great at life 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZAjssQ4Tp1 — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 21, 2023

Reno has had creative uniform combinations in the past, such as Millennium Falcon Star Wars jerseys and their Copa de la Diversion unis.

Perhaps the Peanuts brought the most out of the players, as the Aces jumped ahead 11-1 in the third inning.

They won Saturday’s matchup 17-3.

Walston has been the team’s ace since Brandon Pfaadt was called up to the majors, and he has had quite the May.

Arizona’s No. 6 prospect has allowed only three earned runs in 18.2 innings pitched this month entering Saturday.

McCarthy and Thomas combined for five hits and six runs scored, while Phillip Evans drove in five runs.

