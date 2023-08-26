The Arizona Cardinals were already thin at the center position entering their preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

One offensive play into Saturday’s preseason finale, it got that a whole lot thinner, with 2023 fourth-rounder Jon Gaines II questionable to return with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley was also looked at by trainers early on in the second quarter and needed help off the field.

With Gaines, who got the starting nod Saturday and has consistently worked with the second team this offseason, dealing with the knee issue, Hayden Howerton stepped in for the rookie.

Beyond Howerton, though, things get murky.

Starter Hjalte Froholdt was likely not going to see much time — if any — this weekend given his spot on the depth chart and the fact he and his family welcomed a baby daughter to the world on Monday. Pat Elflein, another veteran option, has dealt with injury.

Behind Howerton is Lecitus Smith, who was a center option last season and has worked in the role this offseason. Smith already entered the game as a guard before moving to center in the second quarter.

The Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a pair of Vikings touchdowns in the first quarter with rookie signal caller Clayton Tune leading the charge. After getting strip-sacked on Arizona’s opening drive, Tune was able to drive the team down into field goal range, where kicker Matt Prater drilled a 38-yarder.

