Sparky helmets coming out for Arizona State matchup vs. Fresno State

Sep 15, 2023, 9:26 AM | Updated: 9:46 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY THREADS BLOG


An old school Sparky the Sun Devil will top the Arizona State football team’s uniforms for a Saturday home game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

ASU players will don white helmets with an enlarged, classic maroon and gold Sparky face on each side.

The Sun Devils will complement the look with maroon jerseys accented by gold number plates. They also include a black gradient Arizona state flag running up the sides.

White pants, arm sleeves and gloves will contrast the jerseys and match the helmets.

Arizona State (1-1) opened the year wearing a traditional maroon and gold look against Southern Utah but went with an alternative look against Oklahoma State in a loss last week.

For the blackout game, the Sun Devils wore black uniforms topped with the newer era maroom pitchfork helmets.

Sparky helmets coming out for Arizona State matchup vs. Fresno State