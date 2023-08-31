Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

ASU football wearing traditional uniforms against Southern Utah in Week 1

Aug 31, 2023, 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

...

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Amid a new season with changes all around, Arizona State football looks to keep tradition in the uniform department.

When the Sun Devils take the field against Southern Utah Thursday night, they’ll be continuing a tradition since the team’s rebrand in 2011: wearing its traditional gold helmet/maroon jersey/gold pant uniform combination for its first home game of the season.

RELATED STORIES

This is the first game where the Sun Devils will showcase their new home uniforms that were announced earlier in the year.

ASU’s second home game on Sep. 9 will be blackout night against Oklahoma State, and the Pac-12 opener will be a maroon monsoon against USC on Sept. 23.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mountain America Stadium and will be on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Threads Blog

Arizona State's "Ghost Story" jersey, courtesy of adidas. (Arizona State Football/Twitter)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Sun Devils hope to put a scare into Buffaloes with ‘Ghost Story’ uniforms

Adidas is unveiling their "Ghost Story" uniforms in which the Sun Devils will wear when they take on Colorado on Oct. 7.

7 days ago

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) works out during the Denver Broncos training cam...

Haboob Blog

Jersey fumbled, handed off to undrafted Denver Broncos rookie

Jaleel McLaughlin was spotted with his last name misspelled on his jersey before the Denver Broncos game against the Arizona Cardinals.

18 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks to bring back throwback uniforms for 25th anniversary celebration

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back their purple and teal pinstripes for a weekend series against the Padres.

22 days ago

Kyler Murray...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray among top 5 NFL players in youth apparel sales this offseason

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did number in merchandise sales this offseason, especially with youth apparel.

26 days ago

(Philadelphia Eagles Twitter screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Philadelphia Eagles unveil throwback kelly green jerseys for 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled their throwback kelly green jerseys on Saturday that the team will wear for the upcoming season.

1 month ago

Arizona Cardinals S JuJu Hughes looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals break out new practice uniforms

With the upcoming debut of the game uniforms for the Arizona Cardinals, the team and its players revealed another new look Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale: practice uniforms.

1 month ago

ASU football wearing traditional uniforms against Southern Utah in Week 1