Amid a new season with changes all around, Arizona State football looks to keep tradition in the uniform department.

When the Sun Devils take the field against Southern Utah Thursday night, they’ll be continuing a tradition since the team’s rebrand in 2011: wearing its traditional gold helmet/maroon jersey/gold pant uniform combination for its first home game of the season.

It's maroon and gold season in Tempe 🔱😈 Week one uniforms for Southern Utah. #ForksUp /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/dPapOQyT8B — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) August 30, 2023

This is the first game where the Sun Devils will showcase their new home uniforms that were announced earlier in the year.

ASU’s second home game on Sep. 9 will be blackout night against Oklahoma State, and the Pac-12 opener will be a maroon monsoon against USC on Sept. 23.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mountain America Stadium and will be on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.