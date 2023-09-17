The Arizona State Sun Devils were embarrassed at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday 29-0 by Fresno State in the last non-conference game of the year.

Backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who started in place of the injured Jaden Rashada, went down with an apparent left leg injury on the second drive of the game and did not return.

Drew Pyne, who was dealing with an injury of his own, was thrust under center and was under pressure on virtually every snap. He also appeared to be dealing with the previous hamstring injury that kept him out of the first two weeks of the season.

Fourth-string quarterback Jacob Conover ultimately relieved Pyne to take over a game that was seemingly out of reach by halftime.

This was the first shutout the Sun Devils have been dealt at home since Nov. 12, 1988, in a 50-0 loss to USC.

ASU mustered just 230 yards of total offense and had virtually no run or pass game through all four quarters. The team also turned the ball over an astonishing eight times.

7th Turnover by Arizona State pic.twitter.com/4AOetM9vve — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 17, 2023

Local high school product Mikey Keene was masterful for Fresno State, throwing for 281 yards on 32-of-49 passing and two touchdowns.

The win over ASU extends the Bulldogs’ win streak to 12 games, the second longest in the country behind the Georgia Bulldogs’ 20 games.

Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, the road does not get any easier as potential No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans visit Tempe on Saturday.