The hits just kept on coming for the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday after a 29-0 defeat to Fresno State at Mountain America Stadium.

Starting quarterback Jaden Rashada missed Saturday’s contest with “something that has been lingering since high school that he re-aggravated” vs. Oklahoma State in Week 2. He will mis four-six weeks with the injury, head coach Kenny Dillingham said postgame.

The head coach mentioned that a redshirt season is still on the table for the freshman QB.

Backup Trenton Bourguet took over the reins and was hurt on just the second possession of the night with a foot injury. The MRI results are pending, Dillingham said, but the QB could not put any pressure on the foot when being helped off the field and was seen in crutches postgame.

Drew Pyne then filled in for Bourguet and was under pressure all night. He left the game with a different muscle injury in the same leg he hurt his hamstring. Additionally, he did not seem to be fully recovered from the hamstring issue that kept him out to open the year.

After the Sun Devils’ first three quarterbacks on the depth chart went down, fourth-string Jacob Conover stepped in. Bourguet, Pyne and Conover combined for 188 yards on an abysmal 17-for-37 passing.

Despite the limited depth at QB, ASU continues to battle the injury bug all across the roster as the holes in talent are evident, especially on the offensive line.

Conover and Pyne threw two interceptions each, while Bourguet threw one. ASU also fumbled the ball three times resulting in eight turnovers on the night.

The Sun Devils have a brutal stretch of the schedule rolling around the corner with USC and Caleb Williams coming to town on Saturday. The Sun Devils will play seven ranked teams in their next eight games.