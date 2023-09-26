Close
Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has finally made it in the team shop

Sep 26, 2023, 2:57 PM

Joshua Dobbs...

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Hour 3: Josh Dobbs joins the show to talk about his first win…
35 minutes

To the dismay of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs, he could not find his jersey anywhere in the team shop to buy one for his family entering Week 3.

He went down the list of numbers: No. 0 Zach Pascal, No. 1 Kyler Murray, No. 2 Marquise Brown, No. 3 Budda Baker, No. 4 Rondale Moore, No. 5 Matt Prater, No. 6 James Conner, No. 7 Kyzir White and then No. 13 Kei’Trel Clark.

No. 9 Dobbs was nowhere to be found, but the situation has been rectified.

Dobbs, fresh off leading the Cardinals to a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and earning his first victory as an NFL starting quarterback, posted a video on TikTok of himself unwrapping a red, No. 9 jersey from the team shop.

“Guess what, the Cardinals, they got your boy right,” Dobbs said. “We are officially live in the team shop. Take it easy on the Cardinals, I just got here a month ago but we’re official. Let’s get it.”

Dobbs was a late addition to the quarterbacks room, as Arizona acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24. He was not even named the starter until the morning of the season opener against the Washington Commanders.

In a substitute role for Murray, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from a torn ACL, Dobbs has completed 72% of his passes for 572 yards in three starts.

His role may last only as long as Murray remains out, but he is the starter now and performed well to beat Dallas, so Cardinals fans and his family can finally get some gear.

Joshua Dobbs clowns Micah Parsons

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on his podcast “The Edge” on Bleacher Report said it was “hunting season” and Dobbs was his new prey before Sunday’s matchup.

He used the phrase “I’m throwing darts at him,” which Dobbs had some fun with after Arizona’s win.

Dobbs posted a TikTok where he’s dodging rocks, and the quarterback capped it with a, “Go Cards.”

@joshdobbs #stitch with @The Edge with Micah Parsons He did get me once tho smh #joshdobbs ♬ original sound – Josh Dobbs

