ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball bolsters 2024 class with commitment of guard Ketraleus Aldridge

Nov 7, 2023, 6:10 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Head coach Bobby Hurley...

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils speaks with his team during at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Ketraleus Aldridge, a 6-foot-4 guard in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to play for Arizona State basketball on social media Tuesday afternoon.

ASU has received four 2024 commitments in the past two weeks, as Aldridge joined Amier Ali, Sammy Yeanay and Jaden Smith.

Aldridge plays for PHHoenix Prep, a basketball-intensive program in the Valley, and Overtime Elite’s Diamond Doves. He previously played for Highland Park High School in Kansas, which went 24-1 in his last season (2022-23), according to MaxPreps.

He had offers from Oklahoma, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Bryant among other programs and is a three-star recruit ranked by 247Sports and Rivals.

247Sports Composite has him slotted as No. 187 in his class and the No. 16 player coming out of Arizona.

ASU’s 2024 recruiting class is No. 12 in the country in 247Sports’ rankings after its 2023 class finished No. 58.

Aldridge shoots left-handed and has highlight reels with sky-walking dunks.

The Sun Devils open the season on Wednesday in Chicago against Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ASU’s home opener is Saturday against Texas Southern.

