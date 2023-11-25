On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis preview the 97th edition of the Territorial Cup football game between Arizona State and Arizona.

The matchup dates back to 1899 and is the oldest rivalry trophy game in college football. The rivalry currently leans in Arizona’s favor as the Wildcats lead the series 50-45-1 all-time. After five ASU victories in a row, Arizona snapped its losing streak with a 38-35 win at Arizona Stadium last season.

The 2023 game will pit the 3-8 Sun Devils against the No. 15 Wildcats, who come into the game with an 8-3 record on the season. ASU is coming off of a brutal, 49-13, loss to No. 6 Oregon while Arizona blew out a solid Utah team, 42-18. The Utah win is part of the Wildcats’ five-game winning streak. They have a terrific offense, featuring redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita. Fifita has been excellent this season, connecting on 73.6% of his passes for 1,988 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions. They possess a strong rushing attack with running back Jonah Coleman (853 yards, 7.1 yards per attempt, four touchdowns) leading the way and a dynamic duo of Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan at wide receiver.

The game begins at 1:30 p.m. and can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. It will be played in Tempe at Mountain America Stadium.