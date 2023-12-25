Close
2025 3-star OL Matai Jefferson announces commitment to Arizona State

Dec 25, 2023, 1:23 PM

OL Matai Jefferson announced his commitment to the Sun Devils on Monday. (Photo courtesy of ASU Athletics)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Three-star offensive lineman Matai Jefferson announced his commitment to Arizona State on Monday.

Jefferson, a 6-foot-4, 350-pound interior offensive lineman from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, is the No. 62 IOL in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is also the No. 74 overall recruit in California and the No. 689 overall prospect.

Jefferson started for St. John Bosco High School and went 11-2 on the season. The Braves ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 6 nationally but ultimately lost to Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Football Division 1 playoffs.

