Three-star offensive lineman Matai Jefferson announced his commitment to Arizona State on Monday.

Jefferson, a 6-foot-4, 350-pound interior offensive lineman from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, is the No. 62 IOL in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is also the No. 74 overall recruit in California and the No. 689 overall prospect.

Jefferson started for St. John Bosco High School and went 11-2 on the season. The Braves ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 6 nationally but ultimately lost to Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Football Division 1 playoffs.

Jefferson will have the opportunity to reunite with ASU OL Sean Na’a, also from St. John Bosco High School. Na’a played in nine games as a freshman for the Sun Devils last season.

Jefferson, who also had offers from Texas and UNLV, is second-year coach Kenny Dillingham’s fourth recruit in the 2025 class.

Jefferson joins QB Michael Tollefson (No. 315 nationally), DB Joseph Smith (No. 462 nationally) and Toby Mealer (No. 718 nationally) as a class of 2025 pledge. Tollefson is also out of California (JSerra Catholic High School), Mealer is from Hamilton High in Chandler and Smith comes to the Valley from Legacy the School of Sport Sciences in Spring, Texas.

Jefferson will also play with Champ Westbrooks, Terrell Kim, Filiva’a Saluni and Semisi Tonga, all IOL recruits for the Sun Devils in the class of 2024.

