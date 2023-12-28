Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU tight end signee Jayden Fortier undergoes successful ACL surgery

Dec 28, 2023, 8:19 AM

Jayden Fortier. (Twitter photo.)

(Twitter photo.)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Tight end Jayden Fortier, who committed to Arizona State in June, has undergone surgery on his left knee.

“ACL surgery was a success!” Fortier wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon. “See you soon Tempe.”

247Sports ranks the three-star athlete from Tualatin High School as the No. 1 prospect from the state of Oregon in 2024.

Fortier, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, is ranked No. 24 nationally among tight ends.

In his senior season at Tualatin High School, Fortier helped lead his team to the Oregon 6A State Championship, which it lost, in late November.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was the offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon before taking over the ASU program this season. Three-star offensive lineman Terrell Kim joins Fortier among Oregon prospects in ASU’s 2024 class.

Fortier is considered ASU’s second-best incoming freshman behind running back Jason Brown.

He is part of a reshaped tight end room that has seen the departures of Jalin Conyers (transfer to Texas Tech) and Messiah Swinson (out of eligibility).

In addition to Fortier, the position has seen transfer additions such as Markeston Douglas (Florida State) and Cameron Harpole (San Diego State).

Auburn, Oregon and Utah were among programs that made late pushes for Fortier, but the tight end held firm on his commitment to the Sun Devils, signing his national letter of intent on Dec. 20.

ASU tight end signee Jayden Fortier undergoes successful ACL surgery