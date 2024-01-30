Six players with Arizona ties weigh in for 2024 Senior Bowl, look to improve NFL Draft stock
Jan 30, 2024, 1:01 PM
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Three Arizona Wildcats and three former Arizona State Sun Devils weighed in and got measured on Monday for the 2024 Senior Bowl. The all-star showcase features the top college football seniors who are looking to improve their NFL Draft stock.
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and running back Michael Wiley will compete in the Senior Bowl. Former ASU wide receivers Johnny Wilson (Florida State) and Ricky Pearsall (Florida), along with offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (Michigan), join the three Wildcats in the game.
Arizona ties in the 2024 Senior Bowl
OT Jordan Morgan
Morgan is a four-year starter who played 41 games on Arizona’s offensive line and is projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Height: 6 feet, 4 7/8 inches
Weight: 312 pounds
Hands: 10 3/4 inches, tied for biggest among offensive lineman
Arms: 32 7/8 inches
Wingspan: 81 1/4 inches
WR Jacob Cowing
Cowing racked up 1,882 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in his two years starting for the Wildcats. He is projected to be a mid-round pick.
Height: 5 feet, 8 1/2 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Hands: 9 inches
Arms: 29 1/4 inches
Wingspan: 69 1/4 inches, shortest in the wide receiver group
RB Michael Wiley
The 2022 Territorial Cup MVP finished his Wildcat career with 1,712 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He is expected to land in the later rounds or sign as an undrafted free agent.
Height: 5 feet, 10 3/8 inches
Weight: 209 pounds
Hands: 9 1/8 inches
Arms: 30 1/8 inches
Wingspan: 74 1/4 inches
OT LaDarius Henderson
Henderson spent four years at ASU before transferring to Michigan during the 2023 offseason as a graduate student.
Henderson appeared in 14 games this season for the 2024 national champions, with 10 starts at left tackle. He is projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick.
Height: 6 feet, 4 1/4 inches
Weight: 309 pounds
Hands: 10 5/8 inches
Arms: 34 7/8 inches
Wingspan: 85 inches
WR Johnny Wilson
Florida State’s Wilson has some eye-popping measurements.
The former ASU wide receiver is the tallest in this year’s wide receiver group and has the biggest arms, as well as the widest wingspan. He is projected to be a top-100 pick in this year’s draft.
Height: 6 feet, 6 1/8 inches
Weight: 237 pounds
Hands: 9 1/2 inches
Arms: 35 1/4 inches
Wingspan: 84 3/8 inches
The six players will try to improve their draft stock on Saturday when the Senior Bowl is held in Mobile, Alabama.