Six players with Arizona ties weigh in for 2024 Senior Bowl, look to improve NFL Draft stock

Jan 30, 2024, 1:01 PM

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing #2 of the Arizona Wildcats runs for a first down during the first half against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

Three Arizona Wildcats and three former Arizona State Sun Devils weighed in and got measured on Monday for the 2024 Senior Bowl. The all-star showcase features the top college football seniors who are looking to improve their NFL Draft stock.

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and running back Michael Wiley will compete in the Senior Bowl. Former ASU wide receivers Johnny Wilson (Florida State) and Ricky Pearsall (Florida), along with offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (Michigan), join the three Wildcats in the game.

Arizona ties in the 2024 Senior Bowl

OT Jordan Morgan

Morgan is a four-year starter who played 41 games on Arizona’s offensive line and is projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Height: 6 feet, 4 7/8 inches

Weight: 312 pounds

Hands: 10 3/4 inches, tied for biggest among offensive lineman

Arms: 32 7/8 inches

Wingspan: 81 1/4 inches

WR Jacob Cowing

Cowing racked up 1,882 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in his two years starting for the Wildcats. He is projected to be a mid-round pick.

Height:  5 feet, 8 1/2 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Hands: 9 inches

Arms: 29 1/4 inches

Wingspan: 69 1/4 inches, shortest in the wide receiver group

RB Michael Wiley

The 2022 Territorial Cup MVP finished his Wildcat career with 1,712 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He is expected to land in the later rounds or sign as an undrafted free agent.

Height: 5 feet, 10 3/8 inches

Weight: 209 pounds

Hands: 9 1/8 inches

Arms: 30 1/8 inches

Wingspan: 74 1/4 inches

OT LaDarius Henderson

Henderson spent four years at ASU before transferring to Michigan during the 2023 offseason as a graduate student.

Henderson appeared in 14 games this season for the 2024 national champions, with 10 starts at left tackle. He is projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick.

Height: 6 feet, 4 1/4 inches

Weight: 309 pounds

Hands: 10 5/8 inches

Arms: 34 7/8 inches

Wingspan: 85 inches

WR Johnny Wilson

Florida State’s Wilson has some eye-popping measurements.

The former ASU wide receiver is the tallest in this year’s wide receiver group and has the biggest arms, as well as the widest wingspan. He is projected to be a top-100 pick in this year’s draft.

Height: 6 feet, 6 1/8 inches

Weight: 237 pounds

Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Arms: 35 1/4 inches

Wingspan: 84 3/8 inches

The six players will try to improve their draft stock on Saturday when the Senior Bowl is held in Mobile, Alabama.

