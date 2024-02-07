Arizona State’s second National Signing Day recruiting class under coach Kenny Dillingham picked up a big boost on Wednesday with two new signees from New Mexico State to add to the defense.

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and safety Myles Rowser combined for 171 tackles last season for the Aggies, who finished 10-5 overall and 7-1 in Conference USA.

Elliott led the team with 111 tackles and ranked 29th in the nation with the triple-digit total.

The Sun Devils also poached defensive lineman Jacob Kongaika from the rival Arizona Wildcats and added another defensive lineman in Jeff Clark from Louisville.

Both players finished with 14 tackles a piece last year.

For the offensive-minded head coach, the only new player on the offensive side of the ball to sign was Hawaii OL Josh Atkins.

Those players are added to a list of 29 others who committed to the program during the Dec. 20 Early Signing Day.

Arizona State Sun Devils national signing day editions – Feb. 7

DB Cole Martin (Oregon) – 21 tackles, 1 int, 1 PB

DL Jacob Kongaika (Arizona) – 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries

DL Jeff Clark (Louisville) – 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 4 QB hits

DB Myles Rowser (New Mexico State) – 70 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 PB

LB Keyshaun Elliott (New Mexico State) – 111 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 6 PB

DB Kamari Wilson (Florida)

OLB Roman Pitre (Purdue)

OL Josh Atkins (Hawaii)

DB Kyan McDonald (O’Dea High School – Seattle, WA)

