ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals reportedly sign wide receiver Chris Moore

Mar 14, 2024, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:36 pm

Chris Moore #11 of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Nissan Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and free agent wide receiver Chris Moore agreed to a one-year contract on Thursday, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Moore, 30, played in all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans last season and had 22 catches on 35 targets for 424 yards. He has missed just one game in the past two seasons and played no fewer than 12 games over the past three seasons.

The 2016 fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati spent the first five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2021, Moore signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans for $8 million, but was cut and later re-signed with the practice squad. He signed another one-year deal with the Texans in 2022 and played in 16 games, (starting seven) and totaled 48 receptions for 548 yards and two touchdowns. 

Last year, he signed a one-year deal with Tennessee and also featured on special teams for the Titans. 

Moore joins a wide receivers room already featuring Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.

Earlier today, the Cardinals dealt wide receiver Rondale Moore to the Falcons for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Free agent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who spent the past two seasons in Arizona, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

