ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball guard Frankie Collins to enter transfer portal

Mar 26, 2024, 6:28 PM

Frankie Collins #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils drives the ball against Pelle Larsson #3 of the ...

Frankie Collins #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils drives the ball against Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of the NCAAB game at McKale Center on February 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona State guard Frankie Collins announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Collins spent the last two seasons in Tempe after he joined Arizona State before the 2022-23 season as a transfer from Michigan. This past year he played and started all 32 games for the Sun Devils. He averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 31% at 3-point range. He led ASU in scoring, assists and steals and had the second-most rebounds.

Collins received All-Defensive and Honorable Mention All-Conference honors from the Pac-12, becoming the first ASU player on the All-Defensive Team since 2019. He is sixth in the country in steals and his 84 steals were the most by a Pac-12 player since 2018-19. Collins also set the ASU school record for most steals in a season, surpassing Fat Lever’s previous record of 76 in the 1981-82 season.

The transfer portal opened last week and ASU forward Akil Watson and guards Braelon Green and Jamiya Neal also entered the portal.

